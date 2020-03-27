All members of the council were present except Dana Jacobson, who attended by phone.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council heard from LaVoy Eborn about a permit for water and sewer. The Engineer that would be necessary to install the sewer pipe had not yet been contacted as far as any of the council knew. Mayor Wilks will take care of this matter. After hearing from the Engineer, they will let Eborn know what the cost will be. Eborn may be responsible for the cost of running the sewer line to his property.
Mayor Wilks informed the council that he had been able to speak with President Roberts about the ADA ramps at the Tabernacle. Wilks will contact the Engineer over the project to find out the cost. The LDS Church will help pay for the ramp.
The next item was to approve a building permit for Calvin Parker. There were no issues seen by the council, and the permit was unanimously approved.
Joe Hayes addressed the council regarding several ordinances. The City had to cancel the Short Term Rental public hearing due to the Coronavirus outbreak as the School is not allowing the public in the building. At this time. When this issue is resolved, and meetings can occur again, the public hearing will be rescheduled.
Several other ordinances will also require a hearing. There will be updates to a Noise & Nuisance order, A winter parking ordinance, and an RV parking ordinance. There will also be updates to the Building Ordinance with clear outlines of the fines that will be levied if a building permit is not obtained before the building begins.
Jenna Matthews reported on the information she found out about any program that would help someone on a fixed income if they could not afford their water and sewer bills. The City will ask for donations to help in this matter, but if someone needs help, they need to come and talk with the Mayor and council.
The council also approved the City Treasurer to pay the regular bills when they are due and not have to wait until the next council meeting.
The council then was polled for any comments or concerns. The only comment made was by Kelly Jensen, and he felt the City shop project was going to work and coming along better than expected.
The meeting was adjourned after these comments.