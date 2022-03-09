Water and sewer system issues were the principal focus of the Paris City council meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Council members discussed needs and requirement for water meters on new homes as well as how the sewer system can accommodate current and future usage.
Chris Free, representing Ferguson Waterworks, a firm that serves municipalities nationwide, offered information on specifications and costs for water meters that can be installed on new homes. The costs vary, he explained, depending on the sophistication of the meters; the price is higher for “wi-fi” than for “drive-by” meters. The capacity of the meters—38 gallons per minute or 54 gallons per minute—and the size of their respective connections also affect the price.
Because of current supply chain issues, new meters may not be delivered for several months. Mr. Free said the supply chain will probably not catch up to demand until sometime in the middle of next year, but by buying a larger number of meters now and planning to save some for future use, the city would get a better price.
The meters can be installed in pairs or in quadruple combination to simplify construction. The city will seek bids for preparatory work for five pairs of meters to serve 10 new homes to be built on the south side of Paris.
Council members next turned to discussing needs of the sewer system. Mr. Free presented information about the use of a solution containing live organisms that help break down organic wastes in the city’s sewer ponds. Council members approved purchase of a year’s supply of the solution, for initial treatment then regular follow-up treatments.
Mr. Free pointed out also the need for emergency backup power to keep the pumps in the sewer system running in case of a power outage. Mayor Brad Wilks asked him to provide the city bids from two vendors on the cost of emergency generators.
Council members next turned to considerations of the city’s ability to supply water to current users and to any new homes.
Kevin Martin of Sunrise Engineering reported on a study of water usage and needs in Paris. A city water system needs to supply about 125 gallons per person per day, he said. Paris has access to three springs to provide its city water, but two of those springs are not used, he explained, because they are “under the influence of surface water.” Paris Spring is the sole source of city water at present. The city’s water tank would probably have about an eight-hour supply of water for the city if the flow from Paris Spring were cut off, he said.
Based on current water usage and supply, the city has about 50 more connections it can offer to homes, Mr. Martin estimated. Council member Dana Jacobsen noted that a number of those connections are already committed. Adam Johnson of the city’s planning and zoning office pointed out that planning must also include an extra margin of water for fire suppression in case of emergencies.
Mr. Martin suggested different possibilities for increasing water supplies: getting more water out of Paris Spring, although dry years may make this difficult; rehabilitating the other two springs; or seeking other sources. There was discussion also of possible water conservation measures the city could take.
The council asked Mr. Martin to give further study to the city’s water usage data and suggest some possible future standards on water service to homes.
Council members approved the purchase of two new signs at the north and south city limits on U.S. Highway 89 to welcome people to Paris.
The council’s agenda also included a presentation on the city’s library by Kevin Jacobson, chairman of the library board. He was to have been accompanied by Frankie Rasmussen, director of the county library board, but she was unable to be present because of an airline flight delay in returning from a trip, so Mr. Jacobson offered a “board member’s overview” of library operations.
He said that continuing to operate the library as in the past “is not going to fly.” Changes need to be made to keep it viable. “The board’s determined to get this thing back on its feet.”
Over the past year, he said, a total of 297 books had been checked out of the library. Of those, 280 were children’s books and only 17 adult fiction. Many users are bypassing the library in Paris to go and take their children to Montpelier, he said. Library usage is down also because so many adults read books on their electronic devices.
He indicated that the board might recommend that the library be operated according to the “free” library concept adopted in some other areas. Patrons could take a book from the library for free but would be asked to donate a book in return. Other ideas for increasing library usage could include signage calling attention to it and perhaps a table outside in the summer season where visitors could enjoy resting and reading along with their visits to the Paris Tabernacle and local businesses. Free wi-fi could be a possibility. He also proposed that there be Friday “activity days” at the library.
One possibility for increasing interest in the library would be to feature books by local authors, especially in electronic form so that patrons could download the books to their mobile phones or tablets at low cost, but this would involve finding a way to make sure the authors are properly compensated.
Council members responded favorably to the ideas he presented and agreed to put the item on the agenda for their next meeting when Frankie Rasmussen will be available to offer more explanation about the free library concept.
City council members agreed to send to new City Attorney Doug Wood a proposed agreement for police services from the county sheriff’s department. A decision on the agreement will await his review.