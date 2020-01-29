Paris City Council held its regular council meeting Jan. 21. All members were present. After the regular business, the council moved to the agenda items.
The first agenda item was a report to the council from Mayor Wilks on the outcome of meeting with the Commissioners and then later that day Big D Construction. The County agreed to pay for the costs associated with the breaking of the waterline and that parts and replacement. Big D construction felt they were only responsible for part of the cost of the vacuum drug to clean out that line that was blocked with concrete and lumber that washed into the sewer drain system. There will be some further negotiations to finalize the costs. The council approved the Mayor finalizing the negotiations.
The next agenda item was the Parking on city streets after snowstorms. Currently, the ordinance reads that no one is to park on the city streets until 24 hours after a significant snowstorm. The council is looking to rewrite this ordinance, but at this time, they are asking residents to avoid parking on any city street from Midnight to 7 a.m.
No vehicle parking will give the city crew time to remove the snow from the streets before the daily business starts. They are hoping to have citizens comply without having to institute fines.
The next agenda item was a review of the Public Open Meeting law. All council members and the mayor were provided the current law regarding council meetings. The Council wants to ensure that they are following the law and providing the public with the agendas and necessary info as directed.
The next item was tabled, as Joe Hayes could not be present at the meeting.
The next item was the Ordinance 376 “Building Ordinance.” The council wanted to review the ordinance to see if there were any fines set for citizens who started building without having their permit approved. Last year several people started their projects and were not in compliance with the law. Some changes had to be made that were very costly and could have been easily avoided if the permit had been approved before starting to build. Anyone who would like to have a permit approved at the next council meeting needs to submit the permit on the Wednesday before the meeting so it can be placed on the agenda.
The fines have not been specified at this time, but the council is going to update this ordinance after legal review.
The Mayor has ordered signs to inform citizens that building permits are required from the city. The signs will be placed at the entrance to Paris on the South and North sides as well as a sign placed by City Hall.
The next item was the Closing of the Power House by Rocky Mountain Power. Rocky Mountain Power has contacted the city, and they want to close the existing Power House. There needs to be some modification to deal with the water that is diverted by the Power House. Trout Unlimited is putting up money to improve Trout habitat, and this is one of the desired improvements. The Mayor and Council will look into what will be the best way to deal with this matter.
The last agenda item was the request for Paris to have someone local provide the necessary Inspections for Heating and cooling systems. The State has someone who does this, but they are not immediately available. After discussion, the Council felt that this was something that could be done by the State and not fall back on the city. They will not be making any changes at this time.
The Council had an opportunity to ask a question or bring up any concerns.
Jeanna Matthews had heard that there was a possibility that the Bear Lake County Library might close the Paris Library. She did not want to see this happen. The county would like to see better usage of the library. The council will work on coming up with ideas and activities that would increase the usage of the facility.
Kelly Jensen had no comments or concerns.
Connar Lutz reported that there is a light out on Center Street. The Mayor felt they need to find a way to mark lights that aren’t working, so Rocky Mountain Power can fix them during the day. The Mayor asked all council members to be vigilant about lights that are not working and check to see if the light is always out or intermittent.
Dana Jacobsen asked if the fire hydrants are being cleaned out.
The Mayor said most of them are cleaned.
The Mayor reported on the city worker that had a close call but is doing fine now. He also stated that the grader had a blown tire, but a new one has been ordered.
Calleen Humpreys is wanting to meet with the council to start working on the Fourth of July celebration.
The meeting then moved to Executive Session. No decision was made after resuming the open meeting. The meeting was then adjourned.