The Paris City Council held their regular meeting on Sept. 17th. All members were present. After the regular business of the meeting the council heard from Lisa Duskin-Goede. Lisa is meeting with several of the area Mayors and council to explain the proposed Bear River Heritage area. The Bear River Heritage area is the area of the Bear River watershed. The group would like to get a National Designation for the area. This will not impact private property or change an zoning or land use. It would just give the area help in preserving the history that this area has. Currently there are no heritage areas in the state of Idaho. The proposed area is in Idaho, Utah and Wy. This would also make some grant money available to projects that are preserving history in this area.
The council was given an update on what caused the city to lose water and how this problem can be prevented in the future. Employees of Audi, the company that contracts with the forest service, turned off the wrong valve when closing the Paris Canyon campground. This stopped water from going in the storage tank. When the tank was almost empty the system lost water pressure and was not filling. The City workers and the Mayor located the problem and turned the water back on. The system was full of air and this caused further problems. It will take about a week to get all of the air bled from the system. It took several hours to refill the tank and the system.
The next item on the agenda was Ordinance 376. The council has looked at this ordinance several times and has now come to agreement on the changes in the ordinance. The summary of the ordinance will be published in The News-Examiner and then it will be enacted.
The council will appoint Commissioners for the Preservation Commission that is being formed in the area. The question that needs to be answered is do the people on the commission need to be full time residents or can they be just part-time residents. This will be checked out further and tabled until the next meeting. There needs to be five commissioners on the commission.
The council was addressed by Brad Meyer in reference to a building permit for a Hickory Shed he is wanting to put on his property. He submitted the permit to the council with the necessary information. The council, after some discussion agreed to approve the permit. It will be posted on his property in the coming week. He may move forward with the shed.
The council was ready to complete the grant for the Sleight Cabin grant but they still need Reed Slights signature. As soon as the signature is on the grant Laurie Rich will send it in.
Dave Matthews provided the council with minutes from meetings several years ago that addressed Special Use permits. A business owner that wanted to build on the city sidewalk was informed that first a special use permit must be obtained and f granted it would need to be renewed every year the cost is 50.00 a year. This has not happened and the property owner has build on the city sidewalk. The concern is snow removal and the structure being in the way of this. The property owner has not addressed the council on this matter for over five years. It is the responsibility of the property owner to maintain and repair the sidewalk in front of their business.
The council will read ordinance 399 , an ordinance that pertains to being a certified local government at the next meeting.
The council was polled for comments or concerns.
Adam Johnson had nothing further for the council.
Kelly Jensen reminded the mayor of what had improved water pressure in the past and asked about bleeding the lines. The Mayor will pass this information on to the city crew.
Dana Jacobsen has talked with Cory Dimick and he is willing to help at the cemetery with the weed around the flag pole. Bill Pettis let Jacobsen know that the museum has sent in the $200 and this will go to the cemetery. She also commented on the new stop signs.
Brad Wilks had nothing further to add.
The Mayor talked about the LHTAC workshop and also some grants that may be available to the city. He would like council members to attend the LHTAC meetings.
After approving the bills the meeting was adjourned.