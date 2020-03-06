Paris City Council held it's regular meeting on March 3. All members except Kelly Jensen were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council heard from Kyle from Howard and Levitt Surveying regarding the contracts on the ADA ramps that are scheduled to be installed this summer. The council approved the contract, and the Mayor signed them. Robert Eborn was also at the meeting regarding the curb in front of the Tabernacle kiosk. Mayor Wilkes had reached out to Stake President Roberts to see if the Church would pay for the concrete if the city did all of the prep work and had the construction company finish the ramp on that section of curb. Pres. Roberts had not gotten back to him, Eborn will have Roberts contact the Mayor.
Brian Finny and Hailey Barnes from Keller Associates spoke with the council about the services they can provide the city, Keller is now the engineers for the county and several other communities in the county. The council thanked them for their time.
Laurie Rich was on the agenda for the next item, as Rich could not make the meeting. This item will be moved to the next meeting.
Joe Hayes was not in attendance, so the review of several ordinances will be moved to the next meeting.
The next item on the agenda was the request made by the Bear Lake Senior Center, but the council felt that is would be best to wait until after the Fourth of July to see what they may be able to donate to the Center.
The council was asked by the Mayor to approve the purchase of the lumber needed for the next step on the City shop. The council approved the request.
The council was polled for any comments or concerns.
Dana Jacobsen requested that Chuck Sims be contacted to spray the cemetery for weeds and have him spray in spring and the fall. The Mayor felt this would be a good option and also have him spray the parks.
Jacobsen also asked if the drains could be cleaned in the fall, so in the spring, they would drain properly. Several drain areas were discussed.
Connar Lutz asked about purchasing some children at play signs for some areas that have heavy traffic and many small children. The council discussed how many signs would be needed and the criteria as to where the signs would be placed.
Lutz also asked what plan the city had to address the many potholes in town. Lutz asked if the Mayor had seen the machine that Montpelier City uses. The Mayor felt the machine was expensive but will look at prices and also check on the price for hot mix and cold mix to fix the holes.
Jeanna Matthews was still trying to find a program that could help with water bills for people that were on a fixed income and could not afford the cost. She was asked if she had checked with the county to see if this might be something the Indigent fund might cover. Matthews will follow up on the program.
The Mayor was going to check and see if the roller that the county gave the city was still available and what may need to be done to make it usable for the city.
The Mayor talked with the council about running some electrical lines to the new shop.
As there were no further comments by the council, the meeting adjourned.