Paris City Council held it's regular meeting on May 5, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus, the meeting was held by phone. All members were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, Jordon Jensen addressed the council in regards to obtaining water and sewer for the old Paris Hills building currently owed by Max Eborn. Jensen had contacted several contractors for bids. It appears to do all of the work necessary the cost would be up to $40,000. Jensen said the biggest issue is the building has no basement or crawl space. The Mayor or the council was aware of this problem. The council said if Jensen could work out an agreement contract with the current owner and renter that this would be agreeable to the city. The agreement needs to state that all parties understand if one of the occupants defaults on their water bill, the other occupant would be responsible for both bills.
Jensen will follow up and see if this type of agreement can be arranged.
The next item was a follow up on the Dog Ordinance. The Mayor had the Sheriff talk with the owner that was identified as the person responsible for the aggressive dogs. The lady who had made the complaint was unable to describe the dogs or tell what breed they were. The council and Mayor feel that their current Ordinance is inclusive enough to cover the situation.
The next item was the 4th of July celebration. It seems that the Tabernacle will not be available for the usual patriotic program. This leaves a decision as to the Breakfast, Parade, and Rodeo. The situation will be revisited at the next meeting and a final decision made at the June 2 meeting. The biggest concern is that if they go ahead, there will be huge crowds due to so many other celebrations being canceled this year.
Craig Pickett has applied to put a 15 X 40 playhouse shed on his lot, and Brad Jensen applied to place a lean-to on the log shed. Both permits meet all requirements, and when the permits are paid, they will then be approved.
The city had a fire hydrant by the old forest service building that is not working. The Mayor felt that it needs to be replaced and the old one sent for repair. This way, the city would have a spare hydrant if required. The council approved this purchase.
The last agenda item was the public hearing. The council had scheduled the hearing at the Bloomington Hall on May 14. Public meetings will not be able to be held by this date. The council has decided to keep the hearing at the City Hall, and anyone wanting to participate will need to call the city and request the info to join by the teleconference number and code.
The council then expressed any concerns or comments.
Jeanna Matthews asked about the possibility of any lead pipes in the city. The Mayor felt that there might be some of the galvanized pipes but felt the lead ones had been replaced.
Matthews wanted to know if residents were concerned could they have a water test done on their home when the city has to do their tests for copper and lead. The Mayor said that would be fine. Citizens wanting the test need to call and give their info to Dave Matthews, the City Clerk.
Matthews also was concerned about some of the street signs in town that were very worn and rusty. Dana suggested that all of them be checked.
Kelly Jensen commented on the culvert by his home and Robert Eborns. The culvert is plugged and needs to be cleaned out. There is also a ditch by Verlan Hemmert's that needs repair. The Mayor is aware of these problems and will have the city crew work on them. The Mayor reported there had been several water leaks discovered also.
Connar Lutz requested an update on the ADA ramps. The Mayor reported that the Coronavirus had caused some delays, but the crew is planning to have them complete by the last week in June. Lutz also asked where the city obtains their gravel and was given that information by the Mayor.
The Mayor reported the water system at the cemetery had a broken valve. The valve was repaired, and the water is turned on. There need to be some of the rainbirds fixed at the cemetery as someone has to flip them to get them to work correctly every time the sprinkler system turns on. The Mayor feels that an inventory of all the parts at the city shop needs to be done and that some extra parts be purchased, so there is not such a delay in making repairs.
The Mayor had also talked to a family that would like to plant a tree to honor their deceased family member. There is no room on their plot, but there is another place where they might be able to plant a tree. The city will need to specify what type of tree may be planted.
The MAyor reported that the city was awarded a $100,000 grant from ITAC. Mayor Lewis had applied for this grant several times, and this was the first time it was awarded to the city.
Mark Budge had talked to the Mayor about his sewer being plugged, but the Mayor felt it was due to a tree that had been removed, but the stump is remaining.
No further business or comments were made. The meeting was adjourned.