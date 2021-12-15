“We can’t actually carry on a meeting tonight,” Mayor Brad Wilks said at the Paris City Council meeting December 7, 2021, “because we don’t have a quorum. We can discuss a few things, but we can’t vote on anything or approve anything.”
Kevin Martin, civil engineer for Sunrise Engineering, distributed copies of a map showing a rough sketch of the current water system which could act as a quick reference, when people come in wanting to build, as to whether the city is able to provide them adequate water.
“Sewer is getting to be a lot bigger issue than water is,” Mayor Wilks said. “So, we need to do some upgrades and we’ve got to be careful on the decisions we make.”
Martin said there is a possibility of a grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality (D.E.Q.) to help pay for a sewer system upgrade study. He said that he can help with the application, but the plan needs to be in place and the application deadline is January 14. The cost of doing the study is about $50,000. The grant could cover half of that. ARPA money might be able to pay the remainder of the cost. Mayor Wilks expressed a desire to move forward with the application and suggested calling a special council meeting for next week to have a quorum present.
The Christmas lights at Memory Park won’t be on for about another week because of a problem with the sprinkler system interfering with the power line. Mayor Wilks will take his trencher down and trench where the power line is supposed to go.
A question was asked about maintenance of city roads. Mayor Wilks said there are some city roads which are not maintained by the city, and signs need to be posted indicating such.
Jeanna Matthews, councilwoman, distributed copies of a small section of an ARPA document referencing sewer and water. She said that she has e-mailed the entire 100-page document if council members want to read it. She also reported that she has submitted the Rocky Mountain Power grant but has not received a response.
A permit must be obtained from Wayne Davidson, Bear Lake County Building Official, for all outbuildings, such as pre-built sheds, and new construction.
