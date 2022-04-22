Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
Council member Dana Jacobsen asked the council to consider raising water/sewer hookup fees. She said the current fee of $2,000 is one of the lowest in the state. She requested that the item be added to the agenda for a vote at the next meeting.
About water/sewer hookups, Planning and Zoning representative Adam Johnson said he would like to have a schedule put in place to track when someone pays the fee. He recommended that they need to get the supplies and install the hookup in a timely manner and not just leave the request on the books for a few years.
Dillon Rich from Planning and Zoning added that everyone who has a hookup needs to use it or lose it.
In the past, there have been instances where houses with water/sewer hookups have been vacant for years and the owner has stopped making monthly payments. Then the owner, or a new owner, requests the city to turn the water back on. Mayor Brad Wilks said they will need to either make cumulative back monthly water/sewer payments or pay a new hookup fee, whichever is less.
Attending the meeting were Jason and Amy Lutz who are dealing with lapsed water/sewer fees on property they have purchased. Lutz asked if the city has a diagram of all the shutoff valves. The mayor replied they don’t.
As clarification to the motion approved last meeting that no more than seven new water/sewer hookups per year will be permitted once the current moratorium is lifted in June, Connar Lutz made a motion that one person may apply for one hookup and one building permit. Jensen seconded the motion. The council approved unanimously. The clarification is aimed at preventing a developer from scooping up all seven hookups.
Jacobsen made a motion to deny a water/sewer hookup to Amy and Jen Hoge because their property is not within city limits. Jeanna Matthews seconded the motion, and it was unanimously approved.
Jacobsen raised the subject of livestock watering hookups where hoses are left running and water is wasted, particularly when there are no animals in the pasture. Mayor Wilks asked city clerk Tammy Fischer to determine how many hookups are exclusively for livestock watering.
Then the council can come up with a fee schedule that is fair for everyone. This will be an action item for the next meeting.
Matthews asked, “What do we need to do to bring the building permit process to a vote?”
After some discussion, Johnson said that Planning and Zoning will write an ordinance and have it to the council within a month for their approval. At the request of the mayor, Johnson will include a recommendation for an encroachment fee in his proposal. The current fee is $2,500, which the mayor said is fine if the encroachment is just crossing the road. Council member Kelly Jensen said the council needs to establish a new fee if the encroachment is more than that. The mayor agreed.
Developer Chad Kulow responded to Bill Pettis’ concern about the Second East subdivision. He said there will be regular inspections for every connection, compaction tests every 200 feet, and that all the work will be bonded.
Dan Kelsey, representing the Paris City Ditch Company, said they haven’t yet met to determine if Kulow can give a water share to the city, but that water shares are not attached to a parcel of land.
Jason Christensen, who will be providing music for the Saturday night concert on the lawn prior to the 4th of July celebration, is also sending information about all events associated with the holiday to The News-Examiner and will have posters printed.
Jacobsen asked how many vacation rental homes have renewed their permits. Mayor Wilks asked Tammy to send letters to each owner reminding them to pay their renewal fee.
Jacobsen made a motion to raise the yearly business license fee from $10 to $50. Lutz seconded the motion. Matthews voted yes. Jensen voted no. The motion passed.
Two youth groups are planning to come to Paris in June and need a service project. The mayor suggested that the red zones on the curbs need to be repainted. The council will decide on other work which could be done.
Johnson asked the city to look at purchasing more water meters.
Jacobsen is on the committee which has purchased the Veterans monument to be placed on the Bear Lake County Courthouse property. The ceremony will take place on Monday, April 25, at 3:00.