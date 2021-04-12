Paris City Council held its regular meeting on April 6. All members were present. The Council completed the normal business of the meeting.
The Council first heard from Chris Franklin, the new manager of Cody’s. Franklin stated he had been in contact with the State Liquor Board. Paris has two liquor licenses available. Cody’s would like to serve liquor by the drink. They need permission from the City to obtain permission from the County.
The Council asked what the hours will be for the restaurant, and Franklin replied he plans to open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but it will depend on how business is. There will not be a bar, just the ability to order a mixed drink with your meal.
Franklin said they are also remodeling and putting some large TV screens in the area so that people can enjoy sporting events while eating.
The Council asked how it will be policed and discussed where someone can sit and enjoy a meal with a drink outside on the property. There is an area outside on the side of the building where tables may be placed. No alcohol is allowed on City streets.
After all questions were answered, the Council approved the license, three for and one against. Franklin came back to the meeting and stated if the City had as part of their rules that food must be served with all drinks, he was very willing to abide by that. The Council decided that would be included as one of the conditions for the license.
The Council discussed the request to put a french drain behind the building next to Cody’s as melting snow was running into the building. The Mayor said that in the past the snow has just been shoveled away from the building. The sewer pipe is there, and the drain would interfere.
The Mayor then asked the Council to consider a sweeper’s purchase to hook on the skid steer. The sweeper would help when repairing the roads and doing upkeep on the streets. The Mayor had some bids for the Council to review. The Council felt that it would be a good idea and approved the purchase.
There needs to be some changes made in the employee manual, but the item will be tabled until the Council can review all written changes. This is planned for the next meeting.
Dave Matthews reported to the Council that after some further discussion with the DOXO Company to accept credit cards and have a website, he felt they should not go with this company and should go with a local bank and have a website built. The Council agreed that they should wait on this for the time.
Joe Hayes was present with copies of the kennel permit form and the new Dog Ordinance. The Ordinance was approved, and the kennel permit form will be sent out to all residents who are known to have more than three dogs.
There will also be letters sent to all short-term rental owners as they cannot do business legally without an approved license.
The Mayor had talked to Trevor Neal and had e-mailed the bid over. Jeanna Matthews asked if this was the one she had presented before to the Council. Dave Matthews was not sure. The request will be made to re-send the bid, and it will be reviewed at the next meeting.
The Mayor reviewed the plans and will be in charge of all the events for the Fourth of July. Kaleen Humphreys is in charge of the Breakfast, Michelle Humphreys is in charge of the parade, and Jamison McPhearson, Ben Eborn, and Thomas Neilson will be in charge of the Youth Rodeo. Jason Christensen will be in charge of the concert the night before.
The Mayor also said he had asked the City Crew to repair the damaged benches at the rodeo grounds.
Old Business was ordering trees from the ASCS office. The Mayor told Dana Jacobson to go ahead and order up to eight trees. She can decide where they will work the best,
On Council Reports, Jeanna Matthews and Kelly Jensen had nothing further to report. Connar Lutz asked if the Mayor had looked at the City sign on the south end of town. It looks sun-baked and needs to be replaced. The Mayor will check the sign. Lutz also asked how many applications had been received for the open position. There was discussion as to if this is a part-time or full-time position. Lutz will sit in on the interviews.
Dana Jacobsen asked about the increase in sewer fees. It was decided that it will take place as of June 1, and the fees will increase 50 cents. She also asked about the lift station that was to be repaired. The repair is completed, but replacement of the lift pumps did not happen because the company did not allow enough time before spring runoff.
Jacobsen also said she felt there needs to be something done for the employees who cleaned up all the scrap metal in the City yard. The Council agreed. The City received almost $3,000 for the sale of that metal. The extra funds can be used to purchase a bagger for the lawn mower.
The Mayor reported the plan to fix the water leak up the Montpelier Canyon and hopes it will correct the problem. The new flags need to be ordered. The Council also discussed how to correct a problem with a stock tank overflowing and impacting the sewer lagoon area.
Bills were paid, and the meeting was adjourned.