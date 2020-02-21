Paris City Council held its meeting on Tuesday at 7:30. After the regular business of the meeting, the items on the agenda were addressed.
The first item was Robert Eborn. He spoke to the council about the curb in front of the tabernacle. The sod there has gotten much thicker over the years and has created an access problem. It is so tall it is difficult to step from the gutter to the grass to get to the sidewalk. In the past, Mayor Lewis felt that some of the concrete slabs the city was given could be placed from the curb to the sidewalk after the sod had been graded down. Eborn said if this was still an option there is a youth group coming to tour the Tabernacle in April that would also like to do a service project. The council will have a further discussion and let Eborn know before April.
The next two items, the old hardware property and the Water/sewer connection for the Eborn building, were tabled as no one showed for these items.
Joe Hayes presented the ordinance that pertains to Short Term rentals. The ordinance includes any property being rented as an Air B and B. There are several requirements that anyone who is renting a room or a dwelling needs to be aware of if it is less than 30 days. They need to obtain a business license, be registered as a business with the state, collect the necessary taxes, have adequate parking, and several other requirements. The council decided to move forward with this ordinance and will hold a Public Hearing on this ordinance on March 19th at the School District office at 7:00 p.m.
The Noise & Nuisance Ordinance, Winter Parking on City Streets, and Ordinance #376 Building Ordinance all were tabled until the next meeting on March 2nd.
The council approved the Employee Personnel manual and the call outs for City workers' guidelines with a unanimous vote.
The council has been asked for the Community Center for some financial assistance. The center provides meals to eight residents regularly. This item will be tabled until they see what other cities in the community are doing.
The council was polled for comments or concerns.
Jeanna Matthews ad Kelly Jensen had no further comments.
Connar Lutz has marked the street lights he has found that are not working.
Dana Jacobsen reported that Brett Hansen might have also reported those lights to the poser company. A resident had reported to Dana that she had called the Rocky Mountain Power to see what needed to happen to have the Street light poles painted. The poles are very rusty. She found out that if the city purchased the paint, the power company would paint the poles. The resident is doing to check with the power company to find what type of paint is required.
The Mayor asked the council if they wanted to see the event on July 3rd evening continue. The Mayor has been contacted by some community members that are willing to take charge of this event. The council felt they would like to see this event continue.
The council was asked if they remember when Mark Budge would interview attendees and play music on the morning of the Fourth. They council remembers this and would like to see the practice be brought back. There will be a follow up on this issue.
The council went into executive session with no decisions being made when they returned to the open meeting.