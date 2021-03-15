Paris Elementary Readers of the Month

Front Row (L to R): Will Hopkins, Tyse Grunig, Kara Hoge, Presley Jacobson, Lia Grunig, Cael Hatch, Traygen Smith.

2nd Row (L to R): Swayzi Call, Emmaline Stoddard, Tracin Nielson, Adelynn Lamm, Wyatt Dilworth, Brigham Roberts, Myles Feller, McKay Jensen.

3rd Row (L to R): Bryndellyn Warner, Esther Knapp, Grace Jensen, Ian Moore, Gabe Clark, Logan Johnson, Jaylee Hansen. (Not pictured is Colter Knutti)

Back Row (L to R): Trey Saunders, Lilyann Knapp, Isabella Spuhler, Bridger Dilworth, Josh Taylor, Kaleb Steinfeldt, Emma Topham, Oraelia Vickers. (Not pictured is Joey Sinykin)

 Submitted Photo

We love to read at Paris Elementary! This picture shows the students who have reached 100 or more Accelerated Reading points so far this school year. (Just for your information, we expect many more to join this group before the 20-21 school year is over!)

To earn these points, students must read books then take and pass comprehension quizzes. Kaleb Steinfeldt was the first one to reach 100 AR points this school year. Many of these students have a great deal more than 100 points, including Lilyann Knapp who has exceeded 400 points!

Great job Paris Mustangs!

