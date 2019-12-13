Celebrating Idaho's heritage, the Trust has just awarded $157,430 in matching grants to 36 public organizations in 21 counties across Idaho to preserve historic buildings and artifact collections. (A list is provided below). The award of these grants will generate an additional $290,000 in matching funds to complete these projects. 16 of the grants were awarded to communities with less than 5,000 residents.
In cooperation with the Avista Corporate Fund for North Idaho, joint awards were given to the Fort Sherman Chapel located on the North Idaho College Campus in Coeur d'Alene, the White Spring Ranch Museum in Genesee, and the Heritage House, Nez Perce County Historical Museum in Lewiston. Projects to fund were selected by the board members after an application and a technical review by the State Historic Preservation Office and Idaho Parks & Recreation and a regional volunteer committee review process.
"It is such a privilege to continue twenty-nine years of ongoing funding for historic preservation in Idaho", said Donna Woolston, Vice-Chairman, Moscow. "The Idaho Heritage Trust's larger grant awards to Gooding's Schubert Theater, the Lincoln County Day School at Fort Hall, Caldwell's Oddfellows Home for the Aged and the Nampa Depot demonstrate that these buildings count in our state," said board member Alan Minskoff of Boise. "The Trust's mission to champion Idaho's history and architecture through grants and technical assistance matters. Our grants ensure that Idaho's most important historical buildings and artifacts will be preserved and cherished."
The Trust funded $105,000 towards grants awarded in previous years.
$56,000 was invested in technical assistance to the 2019 grant recipients and an additional 22 projects that we hope to have grant applications from in the future.
