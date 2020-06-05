Paris City Council held it's meeting on June 2, 2020. Dana Jacobsen appeared by phone, and Jeanna Matthews was absent.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council heard from David Fjeldsted. Mr. Fjeldsted's family owns property in Paris. Currently, there is an old home that is part of one of the pioneer cabins built in the community. The family is trying to keep the old cabin somehow but also build another dwelling on the lot that would be a short term rental property. They would like to split the lot. It has 132' frontage, which is not enough to have two lots per Paris City Code. The Council said they would look at the lot and see what if anything could be done so the split could take place.
Ramsey Miles addressed the Council asking for some help with slowing the traffic on Paris Canyon Rd, where he lives. The Council told him this is an ongoing problem and have tried several ways to slow traffic on this road. It has even been suggested that some speed bumps be used. The Mayor will have Officer Knutti patrol the area when he can.
Deven Barker addressed the Council with a request that he be able to place a trail sewer connection on his property for a trailer used in the summertime. Bunn has been paying the water and sewer on his two lots, even though there is currently not a residence on either lot. He felt it was cheaper to pay the sewer and water than to pay a new hook-up fee at a later date. Bunn would like to run water and sewer to the shop that is currently on the property. The Council will review the ordinances and get back to Barker on the matter.
The next item was Joe Hayes and the new ordinance. The document has not been completed. The papers will be finished and ready for council approval at the June 16 meeting.
The next item was illegal sewer connections being used in the city. Under the current ordinances of Paris City, a camp trailer can not be used as a dwelling. The trailer may not be hooked to the city sewer. Water cannot be hooked up to the trailer, either. Anyone who has a trailer hooked up to the city system may be guilty of theft of services and may be prosecuted by the county prosecutor. Several addresses where this may be taking place were identified. Letter requesting this practice cease and desist will be sent to offenders, and if the practice is not discontinued, further action may take place.
The next item the Council discussed was the condition of many of the cities flags. Many of them are starting to pull out around the grommets and fraying. It was approved by the Council to purchase two tubes, each containing ten flags, poles, and a storage tube, for the city. This was approved.
Darin Bunn had submitted a building permit to build a roof on a building he started at an earlier date. There are some questions as to building on his property. It was decided to wait until the next meeting, and all building permits purchased for the property will be reviewed to see what is needed. No permit will be approved if there is anything not in current compliance with the property. There may be a trailer house that is set up in the city right of way. There is no parking of trailer homes allowed on the right of way.
The last item was oil and dust guard for the city roads. The city recently was awarded a $100,000 grant. It is felt that the grant will cover almost all of the streets in town being chip sealed. It was discussed which roads were in the worst condition and needed to be done first. Several potholes will need to be repaired before the chip sealing. They need to rent a roller to facilitate the hole patching.
The Council decided to purchase chips and oil for the roads. They are checking into the conditions of the grant.
They will proceed in a manner that will be the most beneficial to the city.
The Council was polled for comments or concerns.
Kelly Jensen told the Mayor of a leak in the cleanout hose at the city RV dump.
Connar Lutz commented that the culvert by Rao and Sandra Wallentine's lane needs to be removed, and the road repaired as there is no longer a ditch in that area. The culvert was caught and torn when the road was graded, and they don't want anyone being injured on the culverts sharp edge.
The road by Robert Eborn also needs grating.
Dana Jacobsen had nothing to report, but she did want to say Thank You to Corey Dimick for the excellent work he did on the Paris City Cemetery. It looked very nice on Memorial Day. There is a group that goes around and looks at cemeteries, and Paris took first place.
The Mayor reported that he was happy about the award the cemetery was awarded. Corey had requested that the city looks into the possibility of obtaining a small utility trailer and tractor so they could work in the cemetery and not damage the headstones. The Mayor will look and see what could be available.
The last thing discussed was the mosquito sprayer. It is almost finished and will be ready to go when the man comes to calibrate it.
There were no further questions or comments, so the meeting adjourned.