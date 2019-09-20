On Monday, Sept. 16th about 9:30 p.m. several residents noticed a drop in water from their taps. The city manager was contacted, and he began to search for the problem. Later that evening the Mayor, Brent Lewis, was reached, and a trip was made to the water tank. It was determined that the tank was almost empty. Regularly scheduled water testing had been done earlier that day with no problems noted.
When it was discovered there was not adequate water entering the tank, the values from the spring were checked. It was later determined that the primary valve from the spring had inadvertently had been shut off. It was learned that his happened when an Audi, the company that has the management contract for 13 campgrounds and Minnetonka Cave, had turned the wrong valve when closing down Paris Campground for the season.
Paris Cities water storage tank is a 300,000-gallon tank. There is also a smaller 15,000 tank by the spring. The pipe from the spring is a 16" pipe and when it is fully opened the tank can refill in a little over six hours. The amount does not include all of the several miles of water pipes in the city.
The water tank was filled, but there was air in most of the lines which created a problem with the water pressure. The new water system only takes a two-pound pressure change to impact the system. When everything is working as it should, the system keeps the pressures even all over the town. The system does not rely on pumps as it is a gravity-fed spring-fed system. This type of a system as been a benefit to the citizens when there have been extended power outages. If there had been a fire or some other emergency water from the Bloomington system would be used as a backup. The two cities provide backup to each other. This was done to prevent both towns having to drill expensive wells for backup.
The city crew has worked all week to bleed all of the lines at the fire hydrants and other strategic places in town. The pressure has returned but not at 100 percent. The only known problem that was caused was the Elementary school was closed on Tuesday as there was not enough water pressure to handle the needs of the school. Hopefully, this did not cause the citizens extreme difficulty.
The crew will continue to work on making sure all of the air is out of the lines and that no lines were damaged. The Mayor is hoping that everything will be resolved within a week. There will be another water test to make sure none of the lines being full of air caused any contamination or further problem.
If your water looks milky it is most likely caused from the air that is still in the system.