It’s been a strange week following the bouncing ball of the Paris water ordinances, after last week’s article in the News-Examiner. That article got one piece of the puzzle wrong, which we will set straight to begin.
Idaho Open Meeting Law requires that, in the event of a written complaint, the violating body: a) within 14 days, either dispute or acknowledge the violation; and b) within 14 days of an acknowledgement, declare null and void any action taken during the meeting in question.
Following the complaint letter from a resident, the city quickly responded with an acknowledgement and intent to cure, posted as a legal notice in this paper. The newspaper incorrectly inferred that the city also would declare the water ordinances null and void, as they appear to have been passed at the Jan. 17 meeting in question.
Instead, the city has posted notices indicating that the ordinances were in fact accepted and passed Oct. 18, and has now let the 14 days elapse without declaring the ordinances null and void.
Just before this paper went to press Monday, the city sent an email to several interested parties, saying the new rates would be on hold until a public hearing is held. The city added comment to this newspaper that it is trying to make things right and to correct earlier mistakes.
The city had, prior to Monday, declined comment on the ordinances or the complaints of residents, so what follows is the newspaper's best interpretation of the city's stance.
The city appeared to hold that the ordinances were accepted and passed Oct. 18, and are valid and in force pending a public hearing. The posted intent to cure was simply to re-run the hearing of Jan. 17, this time scheduled for March 7.
As it happened, this newspaper’s legal advertising office in Idaho Falls ran the notice for the new hearing one time only, rather than on consecutive weeks as requested by the city. As a result, the city cancelled the March 7 hearing. The newspaper acknowledges that error.
That timeline brings us to the present.
The reason there is a public hearing attached to the water ordinances relates to Title 63, Chapter 13 of the Idaho Statutes. In particular:
63-1311A. ADVERTISEMENT OF AND HEARING ON FEE INCREASES.No taxing district may make a decision approving a fee increase that is in excess of five percent (5%) of the amount of the fee last collected or a decision imposing a new fee, unless it first holds a hearing upon such proposed fee increase or fee imposition at a regular or special meeting of the district’s governing body and after it gives public notice of such hearing in the manner provided in this section. Any taxing district that is required to hold a hearing and give public notice of the hearing as provided in this section, and which fails to do so, shall have the validity of all or a portion of the fee increase that it collects be voidable.
From the language of the statute, it appears that ordinances 600 and 700, which impose significant new fees and fee increases, would require a public hearing in advance of passage. The newspaper emailed the city last week to seek clarification on its position. The city has not yet responded on this point.
Upon canceling the slated hearing for March 7, the city stated it would have a “very short city council meeting at the same place and at the same time,” though it was not clear at the time of this writing whether that would allow for public comment or discussion of the water ordinances. The city further stated its intent to schedule a new hearing on the ordinances for later in March or April.
Agendas and minutes of the Oct. 18 and Jan. 17 meetings, as well as the full ordinances, have been posted on hjnews.com/montpelier, under the Community heading.
