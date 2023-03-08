w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been a strange week following the bouncing ball of the Paris water ordinances, after last week’s article in the News-Examiner. That article got one piece of the puzzle wrong, which we will set straight to begin.

Idaho Open Meeting Law requires that, in the event of a written complaint, the violating body: a) within 14 days, either dispute or acknowledge the violation; and b) within 14 days of an acknowledgement, declare null and void any action taken during the meeting in question.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.