Kim Hulme of Montpelier accompanied a group of her piano and vocal students, along with a few of their friends, when they presented an outstanding vocal and instrumental concert as part of the ongoing Paris Tabernacle concert series on Friday night November 12.
Introducing the program, Kim said that the young people, who live in the Bear Lake Valley, began singing together in sacrament meetings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have also sung in school functions and at the Bear Lake County Fair. This was their first performance in the Paris Tabernacle.
“These kids are wonderful young people,” Kim said. “They believe in what they’re singing.”
Kim’s students are Elise Kelsey, Elli Kelsey, Jazlyn Farmer, Lexie Farmer, Emma Farmer, Lily Sharp, Emmie Sharp, Hattie Mattson, Tayli Jaskowski, Lucy Hulme, Oraelia Vickers, Carter Turner, Porter Collins, Stockton Hansen, and Josh Walker. The whole group sang four numbers, “Let It Be,” “Come and See,” “Restored,” and “Thankful,” which included a violin obligato by Macey Mattson.
Smaller groups sang “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” with Elise Kelsey and Lily Sharp as soloists, and “Hallelujah.”
Tayli Jaskowski performed a guitar and vocal solo.
Kim complemented Elise Kelsey and Jazlyn Farmer on their piano solos by saying that they had mastered some complicated compositions. Elise played a medley of “Love Story” and “Viva La Vida,” and Jazlyn played “McDowell Praeludium.”
Jazlyn and Lexie Farmer sang a duet of “Over the Rainbow.”
Hattie and Macey Mattson performed a violin duet of “How Great Thou Art.”
A vocal trio, Emmie Sharp, Lily Sharp, and Elise Kelsey, sang a medley of “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “If You Could Hie to Kolob.”
Kim introduced Stockton Hansen, Porter Collins, Josh Walker, and Carter Turner as the best young male quartet she’s heard. They sang “Guide Me to Thee,” and Carter Turner was the soloist.
“It’s a challenge getting these teens and pre-teens together to practice,” Kim said. “But I’m thrilled to know them. I just love these kids. They are the best.”
