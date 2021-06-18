Paris Watering Hours Jun 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North of Center Street water on even daysSouth of Center Street on odd days. Automatic sprinklers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watering North South Water Paris Sprinkler Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you Latest E-Edition Montpelier News Examiner Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Latest Bear Laker Bear Laker, July 2020 Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format. News Trending Today One dead in vehicle collision with dump truck Monday Update: Logan RDA to consider incentives for Costco store on 10th West Logan Council OKs $1.4 million in RDA assistance, change to zoning code for planned Costco Motorcyclist from Clifton killed in Grace accident A Utah student with Down syndrome was left out of a photo of her school’s cheerleading squad