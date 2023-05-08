.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Paris City worker Robert Clark monitors the sewer pump station, May 6.
Paris city employees spent a full week monitoring lift pumps to the city's sewer lagoon, as snow runoff had the pipes and pumps brimming.
The job entailed two employees trading eight-hour shifts for a full week, to visually check flow levels and operate the pumps as necessary.
Under normal circumstances, the two pumps would operate automatically as needed. But last week, the heavy volume would risk overheating the pumps, which city employee Robert Clark said would be an expensive disaster.
"I check every fifteen minutes," said Clark from his utility truck on Saturday. "We've been at it for a full week."
Clark said he doesn't mind the schedule so much as the fact it keeps them from accomplishing other work around the city.
Water levels abated later Saturday, and mayor Brad Wilks was down on Sunday to check the pumps while the workers got some rest.
