Paul Allen Knutti was called home on November 28, 2019 while in the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Home, in Montpelier, Idaho. He was born on May 17, 1938 to William Fredrick Knutti and Ruby May Loveland.
Paul went to school in Montpelier, Idaho and later went to work for the railroad. He then went to Monsanto where he worked climbing poles as an electrician, working there until retirement.
He married Carol Lee Anna Hennings on May 16, 1961. She passed away on June 7, 2004. They had two children; Julie Lee, and Troy Allen. They had three grandchildren Colton Allen Jensen, Eric Bart Jensen, and Adalen Wilder Jensen.
Paul Married Kae Lue Patterson on September 6, 2006. He gained five step children; Diana Lynn Patterson (Roger), Sherry Ann Baxter, Carl Dawayne Patterson, David Allen Patterson (Becky), and Mark Leroy Patterson (Britney); 15 step grandchildren, and 22 step great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one brother, Robert Knutti, two sisters Donna and Gladys, two step sons Mark Patterson, and David Patterson, and one step great grandchild, McKenzie Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary at 1:30pm. Interment will follow in the Montpelier City Cemetery.