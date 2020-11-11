On Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho, Paul Morris Pedersen passed into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven and was finally able to be reunited with his beautiful, eternal sweetheart Verla.
Paul was born on June 9, 1929, to Peter Marius Pedersen and Bodil Kirstine Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an only child to this union and was their pride and joy. He was the 1st born American as both his parents immigrated from Denmark at young ages to become United States Citizens and to be closer to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters.
Paul met the love of his life, Verla Dame at the body shop “Les Taylor Motors” in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was the shop foreman and Verla was the accounts manager. They were married on July 2, 1954, in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Verla Dame Pedersen, his father and mother, father in-law and mother in-law and his grandson Dirk Kunz. He is survived by his fivve children: Paul Mark Pedersen (Judy), Verla Jean Kunz (Ian),Kenneth Howard Pedersen (Jaimi), Roger Morris Pedersen (Augusta Theodora “Molly”) and Colleen Marie McCulloch (Scott), 24 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held November 12, 2020, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Liberty Ward Chapel at 12:00 pm with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:45 am prior to services.