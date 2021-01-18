A pest house, short for “pestilence house,” also called a “plague house” or “fever shed,” was a type of building used for persons afflicted with communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, smallpox, or typhus, even the Spanish Flu at one time. Often used for forcible quarantine, many towns and cities had one or more pest houses accompanied by a cemetery or a waste pond nearby for disposal of the dead.
Pest houses date back to medieval times. Daniel Defoe, in a Journal of the Plague Year, states that in 1165 London “it was a great mistake that such a great city as this had but one pest house.”
Local governments in the United States were forced to provide pest houses by the US Government due to lack of adequate hospital facilities to quarantine those with communicable diseases.
There is ample evidence that the Bear Lake Valley had pest houses for just this purpose. In 1901 and 1902, Montpelier had a pest house located near the mouth of Montpelier Canyon. It was not a popular place and burned down in 1902.
In a 1906 article in the Paris Post, it was reported the City Fathers were anxious to secure a building site suitable for a Pest House. They placed an advertisement in the paper for a “lot” to place the building on. They said in the ad they considered it a “good move,” and they wanted it to be “some place up in the hills so there would be no danger of contagious diseases spreading.”
In a Montpelier Examiner of April 23, 1920, it was reported the County Commissioners met on Apr. 12 of that same year to consider the purchase of a site and the building of a pest house. Pest houses had been almost done away with before this time, but the occurrence of the Spanish Flu brought them back into wide use for a few years.
In a Feb. 16, 1939, News Examiner it notes that Montpelier had a pest house located in a field a short distance west of the round house.
Whenever a pest house had people in it, a yellow quarantine flag was flown. The dreaded yellow flag was posted at private homes as well.
Those inside a pest house would disinfect the air by burning sulfur in open pans in each room.
Those without contagious disease wouldn’t get more than 100 feet from a pest house for fear they would get sick and die.
Lower-level law enforcement officers were forced to deliver food and other goods on horseback to the sick and infirm in the pest houses. They would deliver the food to within 100 yards or so of the Pest House and then leave as fast as they could. The sick were expected to go out and bring the food indoors and feed themselves with whatever was delivered.
Those quarantined in a pest house were expected to take care of themselves and each other and nurse each other back to health. Sometimes there would be only one person in the pest house, fending for herself or himself, often times in the dead of winter.
The sick and infirm stayed inside a pest house until they recovered or died from their illness. They were expected to bring their own clothing, food, and bedding.
Bedding used in the pest house was usually burned after use. People who tried to sell blankets that had been used at a pest house, and there were those who tried, were arrested.
In an article in a July 3, 1975, News Examiner, Pat Wilde wrote of the strange case of LeRoy C. Miller who was employed by the Consolidated Wagon and Machine Company when he developed a pustular rash on his face and body. When he was checked by a pharmacist he was told that he had small pox. Miller was immediately moved out of the hotel in which he was living. He was taken by the mayor and the city officer miles into the country, given a tent, and told to stay put until he was well. Every day a rider approached the tent, dropped a bag of food and necessary wants and fled. This “tent” was a form of pest house for Miller. He was left alone to fend for himself until he recovered.
Pest houses were real and ugly. Some of them still stand today in the U.S., especially in the New England area; however the majority of them have been burned to the ground to eradicate any disease that may have remained inside them.
The use of pest houses was considered a necessary but inhumane practice by today’s standards. Now, hospitals have adequate facilitates to take care of those who have communicable diseases. However, most common communicable diseases have been wiped out with vaccinations.
Aren’t we glad those with COVID-19 are not quarantined in a pest house?