Scott and Melissa St. John, owners of Petals of Paris, located on Main Street, are excited to announce they will be opening the doors of the greenhouse for the summer on Friday, May 6.
This will be the second year for the St. Johns’ successful business. Melissa said last year they sold out the entire greenhouse in two days and had to order more plants. The plants come from Treehouse Nursery in Rexburg, Idaho, and are started in February so they are well-established and easier to keep looking beautiful all summer. Petals of Paris is always receiving new inventory.
Scott and Melissa enjoy meeting their customers. Scott said, “You never have someone come in and not smile. They always come happy and leave happy.” The St. Johns guarantee everything they sell. If you’re not happy, they will make it right.
In addition to selling flowers, herbs, and a few vegetables, they teach their customers how to care for them by daily watering. Scott said they are also able to add a personal touch that you might not find at a similar business in a large city. For instance, last summer they were contacted by a man who couldn’t be with his wife on their anniversary. The St. Johns delivered flowers to her after the greenhouse was closed for the evening, and they didn’t charge a delivery fee.
Melissa loves flowers and people. She grew up in Montpelier and is the daughter of Steve and Trecia Sparks. She said when she was little, she dreamed of opening a homeless shelter. Instead, she graduated from BYU-Idaho in social work. In addition to spending as much time at the greenhouse in the summer as possible, Melissa works 40 hours a week at the nursing home at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
After graduation from BYU-I, Melissa worked at Good Samaritan Society, a senior care center in Idaho Falls. Scott grew up in Idaho Falls, and his grandparents were living at the care center. When Scott went to visit his grandparents, he became acquainted with Melissa. “My grandpa loved her,” Scott said. And it wasn’t long before Scott felt the same. They were married and later moved to Paris in 2017.
Scott has worked in construction and as a handyman and owned his own business. The St. Johns talked about starting the greenhouse and plant business four years before their plans came to fruition. They are grateful for the help they received from local people in constructing the greenhouse and for both sets of parents, who helped water plants and greet customers last summer.
And they are grateful for the community support they’ve received. They said they want to see Bear Lake Valley grow and provide services so people don’t have to go out of town to shop. Last summer, they also had many tourists stop and purchase plants even though they were traveling.
Melissa said they enjoy taking their dog, Paisley, for walks in the town in the summer and seeing Petals of Paris’s planters blooming at people’s houses. She said, “They’re like my babies when I see them growing.”
Melissa likes to be involved in the community, and the St. Johns have contributed cash prizes and gift certificates to events such as the 4th of July rodeo in Paris last summer and the Snowball dance, an annual Bear Lake Memorial Hospital fundraiser. “I always say everything you give, you get back,” Melissa smiled.
The 4th of July weekend and Memorial weekend were very busy times for the St. Johns last summer, and they anticipate this summer will be the same. They are also planning barbecue events at least two weekends in June with Scott’s nephew, Jordan St. John, as the grill chef.
Last fall the St. Johns took orders from customers who brought their own planters or baskets and requested which plants they wanted. Because the plants were started in February, they will be healthy and established when Petals of Paris opens on May 6.
The phone number for Petals of Paris is (208) 251-0624. Please watch your mailbox for a flyer with a coupon for a free four-pack of plants—just for coming in.