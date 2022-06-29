On the morning of June 18, five residents of southeast Idaho gathered in a classroom in Soda Springs to learn the ins and outs of concealed-carry law and practice. Eight hours later, they emerged with the paperwork necessary to carry legally in most states throughout the union, after a quick stop through the Sheriff’s office.
Phillip Christensen, a lifelong martial-arts and firearms enthusiast and a career law enforcement officer, began offering the course after Idaho introduced its two-tier Concealed Carry Weapons regime in 2013.
“When they changed the law in Idaho, or rather updated it to have the Enhanced permit, there wasn’t really anything available in our area,” said Christensen. “I started up the class so our people in Caribou County and the surrounding areas wouldn’t have to go all the way to Idaho Falls or elsewhere to get the requirements for the class fulfilled.”
Idaho has more recently become a “constitutional carry” state, in which any adult who can lawfully possess a firearm can also carry it concealed, but the Enhanced permit is still useful in the event of travel. At the moment, holders enjoy reciprocity in 39 states, including all western states outside California and Oregon.
The day began with a rundown of legal and practical considerations of using a firearm for self-defense or defense of others. Though there are times when such use is completely legal and justified, Christensen pointed out that this doesn’t always make it the correct decision. In particular he referenced a 2014 case in which a good-Samaritan CCW holder drew his pistol and pursued an armed aggressor in a Las Vegas Wal-Mart. The CCW holder was shot in the back and killed by the aggressor’s wife, who had trailed behind.
Later in the day, Christensen turned to physical elements of carrying, including pistol maintenance and a lesson in disarming an assailant in close quarters.
Is the class useful in the event someone doesn’t intend to carry a firearm in other states?
“Absolutely, I still recommend it,” said Christensen. “I’m a big advocate of any kind of training. Any time, whether we have to travel or not, it’s good to train and focus on improving ourselves—as long as it’s good training, quality training. That could be John Correia on YouTube, or with a group like John Bunderson’s 7p Group [in Soda Springs], or other good ones out of state.”
This course included five students, each with some familiarity with firearms. Christensen said he would tailor a course to the experience level of the students.
“It depends somewhat on the people in the class. I do tend to focus on the legal aspect, because that’s the part of the class that’s hardest to train on by ourselves. For marksmanship and the like, there are other resources that we can seek out on our own.”
The day concluded with range time at the Soda Springs shooting complex, where each student shot the statutory requirement of at least ninety-eight rounds. There’s no pass/fail element to the shooting, apart from demonstrating a comfort and safe handling of the weapon. Christensen, who in the past has been a winning competition shooter, oversees the range time and offers tips and corrections along the way.
His favorite gun?
“The cheapest one!” he said. “For real, I like Sig Sauer, but mostly I want to shoot as much as possible. If I can shoot a smaller caliber and get a lot more ammo for my money, that’s what I’ll do.”
Christensen is willing to run a class any time a handful of students want to get together and take it. He charges $50, which is a fraction of the cost of courses elsewhere, and provides everything you’ll need apart from a firearm and ammunition. You can reach him at (208) 241-6449 to inquire about a course.