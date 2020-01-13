Phyllis Passey, 72, of Montpelier, Idaho, passed away on January 13, 2020 in the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility.
Phyllis was born on February 10, 1947 in Montpelier to Walter Ward and Mary Oletha Roberts. Phyllis grew up in Paris, Idaho, where she attended school at Emerson Elementary and Fielding High School graduating in 1965. Following graduation she married Roy c Passey, also of Paris, on July 2, 1965 in the Logan Utah Temple. They started their life in Paris and Bloomington then moved to Montpelier where they have lived ever since. They have been blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings throughout her life. Her most valued calling was that of wife and mother. She spent a lot of time reading from the Book of Mormon, it was her favorite book. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She loved to cook, quilt, and can foods from her garden. She loved watching her children participate in sports and other school activities. She was a friend to many.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her father, Walter Ward, her mother, Mary Oletha Roberts, two brothers, Martin and Randall Ward, and a sister, Denise McIver.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy c Passey; son Cordell (LynAnn) Passey of Montpelier, Idaho; daughter, Teresa Passey of Boulder, Colorado; son Trent (Marilee) Passey of Paradise, Utah; son Ryan (Analia) Passey of Hailey, Idaho; son Joshua (Sandy) Passey of Pocatello, Idaho; sister Marie (Marvin) Orr of Moreland, Idaho; sister Karen Ruth (Steve) Vasterling of Pocatello, Idaho; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Montpelier Idaho Stake Center. There will be a visitation time with the family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.