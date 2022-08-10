It took all of fifteen days from the word “Go,” uttered at the Montpelier city council meeting of July 20, for Steve Portela to deliver a complete, brand-new court for the city’s pickleball players.
As public-works projects go, that’s a pretty quick turnaround.
“Yep,” said Portela, “I was ready to go.”
With a handful of volunteers from the pickleball-playing community, and the expertise of Paul Beus of Brigham City, Portela put all the pieces in place after a false start several years ago.
The first time around, Rotary had donated $14,000 to the pickleball club to resurface tennis courts at the Wells C. Stock Park.
“The tennis courts were cracked,” said Portela. “We were told we could put court tile over it, if we sealed up the cracks. Well, we sealed up the cracks; it took us weeks. We bought used court tiles, put ‘em down, it did not work. The balls don’t bounce correctly—you get dead spots, you get good spots, you can’t play that way. So, unfortunately, that was a failure.”
The club, now with handsome but mostly useless courts, had around $4,500 remaining. Portela, with the blessing of the city council, this time enlisted Beus to lay the new surface.
“There’s another player over in Garden City, and he recommended Paul,” said Portela. “I knew Paul from thirty years ago. I’d done business with him and knew he would be a good quality person. He told me exactly what he was going to do, and it’s exactly what they did in Garden City. I mean, this is a professional court, done exactly correct.”
Part of Portela’s task was making the project work within the budget.
“We knew it was tight; we negotiated a little bit. I told Paul we had volunteers and he wouldn’t have to bring anybody else to work. He’s staying at my house, so it all worked out.”
The new court, laid on the good cement of an existing basketball court at Adams Street Park, features several coats of a colored acrylic emulsion. After drying for forty-eight hours, the surface would be ready to go.
Among the volunteers on hand to help was Mark Budge, who first introduced the game to Portela.
“How did it start?” said Budge, thinking back. “Well, a couple of the guys heard about this and played it for a minute, didn’t know any of the rules or anything. They said, we should split our time between ping-pong and this, and give it a shot and just play it. Kinda showed us the rules; this had been five or six years ago. And then we gave up ping-pong completely after about six months. We started at an hour of each; then we went to two hours of pickleball and just forget ping-pong.”
Portela laughed and agreed. “We all just fell in love with it.”
Indoor courts are springing up quickly as well, thanks to the various Latter-day Saints churches around the valley.
“We’ve got a court in Paris,” said Budge, “two at the Seventh Street church, two courts at the north stake on Fifth Street. It’s getting to the point where, every time a church is refinishing a floor, they’re putting the lines in.”
Do they mostly play doubles?
“Well at our age and the way we are here, yes,” said Portela. “I can’t imagine that young bucks wouldn’t enjoy playing singles.”
Said Budge, “In tournaments, they do have singles.”
Portela continued, “When I was younger, we played a lot more singles tennis than we did doubles, but that was when I was young enough to move. I can’t hardly get from here to the car now.”
Several people commented that it’s a good game at any age.
“It’s great exercise for older folks, with sore knees,” said Portela. “But we’re playing with a lot of younger guys now too. It’s just fun, and it’s fast.”
Sheryl Bomsta said she’s become a pretty good player, even after back surgery, and loves to teach newcomers.
How do the wiles of years match up against the speed of youth?
“Well I’m 70, and I like to think I can play with the younger guys,” said Portela. “You know, I win my share.”
The court is ready to go as of this printing. New players are welcomed by the club, and are encouraged to seek out Portela or Bomsta for an introduction.