April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and blue pinwheels and signs can be seen in several places round the valley in recognition of this important month.
The State of Idaho created an Initiative for Child Abuse Month and made pinwheels available to plant as pinwheel "gardens" to reflect support for Child Abuse Month. Bear Lake School District supported the Initiative by having the 5th graders at AJ Winters, Paris Elementary, and Georgetown Elementary, as well as the Middle School and High School, plant pinwheel "gardens" in front of the schools. They also placed signs at the schools reflecting support for Child Abuse Month.
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is also supporting the Initiative by planting a pinwheel "garden" in front of the hospital and placing a sign reflecting Child Abuse Month. They also handed out coloring book kits as a contest to the elementary schools. These will be used in the lower grades as a way of talking to the children about the issues of child abuse.
The Montpelier Police Department's Victim's Assistance Unit is also doing their part in honoring April as Child Abuse Month.
On March 31, President Biden issued a Proclamation on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 2021. In that Proclamation, he indicated we have been experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased the risk for child abuse and neglect due to school and child care facility closures, social isolation, and increased financial instability. He said, "It is imperative that we join together as one Nation to combat child abuse in all of its forms -- through neglect, mistreatment, or physical, emotional, or sexual abuse."
This is what Child Abuse Prevention Month is all about -- to raise awareness regarding the abuse of our children, which, as our President put in the final words of the proclamation, "are our Nation's resource."
President Biden called upon all Americans to protect our children and to take an active role in supporting children and parents and creating safe communities filled with thriving families. This is the key to protecting our children from abuse -- creating safe communities filled with thriving families.
But how can we do that?
Here are some quotes from a person who has worked in the child welfare system.
• "There should be nothing someone does with anger or punishment toward a child."
• "If you feel you are out of control, there are places you can go."
• "Don't ask a child to keep secrets such as, 'Don't tell.'"
• "Our children's health and growth is our future."
• "It's better if a child can be home with his/her own parents, unless the home can't be made safe."
• "The State requires, by law, that safety factors be mitigated. Then a child is placed back in the home when possible."
• "There is a great need for foster homes and people to care for and about children."
• "IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! "
• "If abuse or neglect isn't stopped, it perpetuates."
• "People need to know better to do better."
In the Idaho Statute, Child Protective Act, it says that "any child under the age of eighteen (18) years that has been abused, abandoned, or neglected shall be reported or caused to be reported within twenty-four hours to the proper law enforcement agency or department." Everyone in Idaho is considered a "mandatory reporter." We are required by law to report it if we see or hear any kind of abuse of a child. In fact, failure to report is considered a misdemeanor in Idaho. The hotline to call for reporting is 1-855-552-KIDS (5437). You can also call 2-1-1 or local Law Enforcement.
Surprisingly, Idaho receives nearly 23,000 calls per year of suspected child abuse, neglect, or abandonment, so you are not alone if you need to report concerns about a child. You can remain anonymous if you want. You only have to give your name and phone number to a social worker. Department staff DO NOT disclose caller information to the family under any circumstances.
It is OK if you aren't sure if abuse, neglect, or abandonment has occurred but you feel you should call. Let the Department of Health and Welfare or law enforcement decide if they have enough information to respond. You don't need to prove abuse, neglect, or abandonment has occurred before you call and make a report. Failure to call might mean that a child is hurt. Just do your part and call. You are immune from civil liability of you are reporting in good faith.
The single most important thing we can do is support families all year long in ways that promote and build on their strengths and enable them to care for their children safely before mistreatment is even a possibility.
This is a time we can all come together and advocate for the role we all play in building safe, stable, nurturing homes and environments. Anyone can be a connection to strengthen families and help children thrive.
So, let's not only make April 2021 Child Abuse Month, let's make this community a thriving community of healthy, strong, safe children and families all year long.