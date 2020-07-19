Press Release 19 July 2020
On 18 July 2020 at 1935 hrs. the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a possible drowning in the area of North Beach State Park. During the investigation and search the victim was identified as 27 yr old MARTIN T. GARCIA of Logan, UT.
The original information received as that an adult male had fallen into the water from an inflatable tube. There were several individuals on kayaks that saw the man fall into the water and noticed that he was struggling. They immediately paddled towards the man to provide aid. Before the kayakers reached the man, he went under the water and did not return to the surface.
Representatives from several agencies responded to the area and assisted in search efforts to locate the man. These search efforts continued until water and lighting conditions forced the suspension of the search. During the search it was confirmed that the missing man was GARCIA.
Search efforts were resumed on 19 July 2020 at approximately 0500 hrs. Again, many individuals from several different agencies assisted the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office in these efforts. During the search, divers assisted by sonar from surface vessels were able to locate GARCIA’s body submerged in approximately 6-8 feet of water. GARCIA was recovered from the water at approximately 1305 hrs.