There are a lot of Democrats running to be the Democratic nominee, only a few of them have any real chance, and only one can win. There eight big national candidates right now, only six of them have any real polling, only four have double digits, and only one is above 20% support. After the debates this last Tuesday night I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those numbers were to shake up. Making this primary even more interesting is that not every candidate is on the ballot in every state making the early primary / caucus results misleading in terms of who is actually winning.
Now if I were a Democrat that hated Trump and wanted him out of office, I would care less about which candidate was my favorite and more about which candidate could beat Trump. This is actually the prevailing attitude among Democrats throughout the nation right now with numbers ranging from 70-80% of Democrats in exit polls saying they voted for who they thought would do best beating Trump. Now polling across the board shows that right now, Democrats are going to win. I don’t believe that, nor does anyone else that I know. Polling has been wrong a lot lately, but it does give us insights in general feelings.
I read a really good article this past month that talked about how swing voters don’t matter in the election anymore, but who is able to bring out more of their core voters. While I don’t 100% agree with that, I do feel it has a lot of validity. I believe that enough of Sanders supporters in 2016 didn’t show up in the swing states because they didn’t like Clinton that this is one of the main causes of Clinton losing. So again, if I were a Democrat, I would be looking for who could beat Trump, balancing core group turnouts and pulling swing votes away from Trump.
This immediately takes out the two lowest polling Democrat candidates. Steyer and Gabbard have been at 1-2% for months, I know they are holding out for Super Tuesday, many candidates do hoping to get a lucky break, but their campaigns are dead. They know it, Democrats know it, and moving on.
Sanders is the current favorite; hardline Socialist that argues for a $15 minimum wage and free healthcare. Polling among Democrats nationally at around 30%, he has a commanding lead against everyone else. But, this is also his problem. Everyone else won’t vote for him except as a last resort. Many people feel that he is too far left to actually have even a smidge of a chance against Trump. If Sanders were to be the nominee, every Republican would come out of the woodwork to vote against Socialism, moderates and swing voters, turned off by Sanders’ rhetoric and views would either vote Trump or not show up, and while Sanders’ supporters would all show up, not all the Democrats would because not all are excited about him. Sanders can’t beat Trump and while the favorite among many, his nomination would allow for Trump to win.
The other candidate I want to talk about today is Bloomberg. A late comer to the crowd, Bloomberg is an opportunist billionaire from New York City. Having changed his party to be a Republican to win the NYC mayorship after 9/11, he has since changed again to run for President as a Democrat. His argument is that he, and only he, can beat Trump. The problem for him is that, like Clinton, if he wins the nomination, he might pull the swing voters, but he will lose the Sanders supporters. I do think he will pull some of the disaffected Republicans who don’t like Trump, but I’m not sure that it would make up for what he loses in Sanders supporters. He, like some of the others, is holding out for Super Tuesday to make his break; but mostly because he entered late and wasn’t on the ballot for these early states. Unfortunately for him, his performance Tuesday in the debate was abysmal, he was destroyed and you could see very clearly that he had no idea how to respond to some of the attacks. The next debate better be good for him or he is likely DOA come Super Tuesday.
Next week I will review the other 4 candidates, look at current delegate counts going into Super Tuesday, and see the results of new polling after this last debate with predictions from the next debate.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.