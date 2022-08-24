When youngster Soren Reem wanted to swap notes with the professional magician at the county fair, he may have forgotten the cardinal rule of the trade: A great magician never reveals his secrets.
Fortunately for Soren, Steve Hamilton never claimed to be great. Touring as “Steve the Pretty Good,” the Seattle-area resident has traversed the country delivering his mix of wit and stagecraft to fair audiences, less fair audiences, and to some downright homely audiences.
“I used to do fairs all over,” said Hamilton. “I’ve done everything from the Alaska state fair to the Florida state fair, and everything in between. The last time I was here was about ten years ago, and I thought it was a really cool place to see. So this year, a friend of mine, a juggler, was signed up to do this fair, and they asked him, ‘Is Steve available?’ He said, ‘Well, you can call him but he’s retired.’”
Fortunately for Bear Lakers, Hamilton decided to dust off the uniform and come out of retirement for an encore performance.
“When they asked, I thought, well my wife has never been out this way. We have a little RV that we travel in. I thought, let’s just come out, we’ll do the show, and we’ll take our time going back. And then back to being completely retired after that.”
Between impressive illusions and sleight of hand, Hamilton keeps up a running patter of insults toward the audience.
“We need a volunteer for this next trick,” he said at one point in his show. As hands shot up, he added, “Someone with higher than average intelligence.” He scanned the crowd and said, “Hmm...well, we don’t have to do every trick.”
Hamilton noted that being a traveling performer is much more enjoyable when he’s got a companion.
“The hardest part about doing shows is when you’re by yourself,” he said. “But when you’re with somebody you can say, oh yeah, let’s stop and do this or that. As long as they’re willing to spend the time it takes to put the show together, and to hang out at the fair grounds.”
His wife, Arleen Burkhalter, was in the audience for his final show here.
“She used to be in the show. It’s what’s called a box act, where she gets in the box, you know: how is it possible? It was two or three years and she said, I’m done. She said, nobody wants to see an old lady jump out of a box. I said, sure they do! We’ll work cruise ships.”
Between shows, Hamilton rode around on a floating carpet of sorts, entertaining fairgoers with jokes, card tricks, and the like. As this reporter approached, Hamilton was bestowing a wealth of knowledge on young Soren, who showed his own early efforts at card and coin manipulations.
“Give me your address and I’ll send you my old books,” Hamilton told Soren.