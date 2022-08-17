Bear Lake Middle School opened its doors August 10 to incoming sixth-graders and their families, who got to tour the school, meet teachers, and hear from principal Janet Lindsay and her staff.
After signing in at the front door, students ventured upstairs to try their locker combinations, downstairs to check out the game room, to their home rooms to meet their teachers, and finally into the auditorium for the welcome presentation.
There the middle school cheerleaders performed, followed by Dr. Mitchell and his orchestra’s rendition of a song from Jurassic Park. There was a brief hiccup at the beginning involving ill-prepared reed instruments, which reminded this writer of a seventh-grade incident involving his alto saxophone, some squeaking noises, and a big laughing audience. Very shameful.
In the end, the song went off well, and the band ceded the stage to Dr. Lindsay and a lineup of teachers. After brief personal introductions, Dr. Lindsay explained in a slideshow some of the things kids and parents can expect.
Speaking to this newspaper, Dr. Lindsay stressed that one of the big changes this year is a push for transparency, largely with respect to the website.
“I’ve been really pushing to keep the website updated,” she said. “We learned from parent surveys last year that communication was lacking, and although we thought we were doing a good job, there’s always room for improvement.”
She also noted that parents may have felt somewhat held back due to Covid restrictions, and she intends this year to make them feel as welcome as possible.
“We’re offering campus volunteer opportunities so they can come in and feel welcome,” she said. “You’d be surprised how many parents haven’t set foot in the school, and when they finally do, they say, ‘Oh wow, they are doing something right.’”
Is the school one hundred percent back to pre-Covid normal?
“We’re getting back there. People are still feeling extra cautious as far as cleanliness, but I think we’re about 90% there. We’re a district where people weren’t so on board with the restrictions to begin with, but we still had a closed campus. So we’re trying to get back to where parents feel welcome in the schools.”
Dr. Lindsay is also busy getting to know the new members of the staff.
“We just had a little faculty shindig at North Beach, and a few of them showed up. Ariel Weston — she’s from the valley and she’s bringing, along with Mr. Wade and Ms. Roberts, FFA to the middle school. We’re excited about expanding that, and giving our students the opportunity to hang out with high school students and see the activities they have going on with Mr. Wells. When students see that, ‘Oh, I can get FFA credits in middle school,’ they’re going to jump on that.”
What does she have to say to the new crop of kids who may be nervous?
“We’re here and we love you,” said Dr. Lindsay. “I think they’re most nervous about approaching an adult—you know, ‘I don’t know where this classroom is and I don’t want to ask’—but we are always going to be visible and right there for them.”