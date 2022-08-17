Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake Middle School opened its doors August 10 to incoming sixth-graders and their families, who got to tour the school, meet teachers, and hear from principal Janet Lindsay and her staff.

After signing in at the front door, students ventured upstairs to try their locker combinations, downstairs to check out the game room, to their home rooms to meet their teachers, and finally into the auditorium for the welcome presentation.

