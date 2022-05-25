Can you imagine being cold, with no way of getting warm, or unable to pay a heating bill? We all know times have been tough recently, with inflation and all the other countless changes we have faced. It should come as no surprise that the number of people suffering homelessness and insolvency has risen dramatically, even here in Bear Lake County. But did you know there is a local program available to help alleviate this situation?
Enter Project Warmth. Administered by Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA), this essential, entirely community-funded project helps many who are struggling with these basic needs (shelter and heat).
Tracy Schumacher, the SEICAA county coordinator for both Caribou and Bear Lake, is reviving a well-loved fundraiser for Project Warmth after a two-year hiatus, and would like to wrap our county in a blanket of greater involvement with the project.
Schumacher’s local office has experienced a significant increase in requests for energy assistance. Other avenues, such as the federal crisis fund, are quickly used up, making programs such as Project Warmth imperative. You see, the more we give, the more good we can do in our own valley.
The golf tournament fundraiser, to be held on July 15, will be an exciting opportunity for area residents and businesses to contribute to this crucial undertaking. Volunteers, small gift bag items, monetary donations, raffle prizes, and varying levels of sponsorship are needed to make this tournament a success. Schumacher hopes that with more involvement from Bear Lake, perhaps one day soon, we will have our own! For this year’s event, be assured that all proceeds will be accurately accounted for, and utilized in our area.
The tournament will include many challenges, such as longest drive, closest to the pin, a hole-in-one prize, and a hot hands contest. There will also be a luncheon, as well as snacks during morning registration. The entry fee is $50 per golfer, with five-person teams. Past participants have reported having a great time, and this year’s event will no doubt be the best ever, especially with our help.
For more information about Project Warmth, the golf tournament, and how to participate, please contact Tracy Schumacher by calling (208) 547-4257 or (208) 847-1462, or by emailing tschumacher@seicaa.org.