Cleaning and disinfecting has become a top priority in many households as we try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
When cleaning your home, think of it as a two‐step process. First, clean the surfaces, removing any contaminants, dust, or debris. You can do this by wiping them with warm soapy water (or a cleaning spray) and a hand towel. Then apply a surface-appropriate disinfectant. The quickest and easiest way to do this is with disinfecting wipes or disinfectant spray. We recommend using gloves during the cleaning process.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the coronavirus can live for hours to days on a variety surfaces such as cardboard (24 hours) and plastic, copper and stainless steel (3 days). Wiping down the surface first and then disinfecting helps lower the risk of spreading the virus. Leave the surface you are cleaning wet with disinfectant for as many minutes as the product instructions require.
“It’s important that you read the label carefully. This step is often something that people overlook,” said Steve Pew, Environmental Health Director at Southeastern Idaho Public Health. “It’s not enough to just wipe a surface with a rag dampened with disinfectant. Some products require the solution remain on the surface for several minutes before wiping it off to be effective.”
Another important factor is to disinfect frequently and thoroughly. The CDC recommends we clean and disinfect high‐touch surfaces in our homes at least once daily just to be safe, assuming we have had contact with the outside world in some way, such as either a person leaving and returning or goods coming in. A one-time “deep clean” is not effective.
“Focus your efforts on high-touch areas such as door handles, phones, remote controls, light switches and bathroom fixtures. Everyone’s home is a little different, so just think about the surfaces you interact with most,” said Pew.
For more information about cleaning and disinfecting visit cdc.gov.