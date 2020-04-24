BOISE, IDAHO — April 8, 2020 — More disabled veterans in Idaho are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,320 on their home and up to one acre of land thanks to a recent law change.
Veterans who receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) due to individual unemployability now qualify this year. That’s in addition to the veterans who qualify with a 100% service-connected disability rating from the VA. The veterans also must own and live in an Idaho home that was their primary residence by April 14, 2020.
Disabled veterans can get an application for the property tax benefit on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They’ll need to include a letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2020. The application is due to their county assessor by the extended deadline of June 15, 2020.
Veterans with a disability also might qualify for more property tax relief based on their income. Visit the Property Tax Reduction page on the Tax Commission’s website to learn more about a program benefitting veterans with a service-connected disability of 10% or more.
For more information about the benefit:
Contact any county assessor’s office in Idaho
Call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7736 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 334-7756
Visit the Tax Commission’s 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veterans Benefit webpage