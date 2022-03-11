BOISE, IDAHO - House Bill 741 (H741) represents the culmination of the public’s overwhelming desire to find a long-lasting, positive solution for property tax relief. It has been a long-term effort of engaging numerous stakeholders representing the interests of businesses, communities, and citizens throughout Idaho. Through that effort we were able to arrive at this consensus legislative solution. However, there are many moving parts to achieving the desired successful outcome that requires attention. Primarily, in order to maintain our commitment to sound fiscal policies, we need to analyze the impact these changes will have on our State over the long run. But we’re running out of time in this Legislative Session.
Given that reality, we will not be pursuing advancing H741 this session. Instead, it will be the tool needed to continue the conversation so that all voices are heard, all numbers are analyzed, all models are perfected, and all concerns are given thoughtful consideration. That’s what Idaho taxpayers deserve: Property tax reform that works!
The result will be a long-term solution. It is not an election-year stunt or a fly-by-night plan that will never become a reality. This is the beginning of making major improvements to the tax structure of our State. Our focus is, and remains, the financial wellbeing of the people we represent. There is a lot to learn about any property tax reduction bill. As a governing body of policy makers, we are committed to finding the answers to any pertinent questions, searching for unintended consequences, and continuing to craft this legislation until its final draft has a significant impact on all Idaho property owners.