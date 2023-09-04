I noticed in our recent paper the listings for a lot of Public Hearings in our city and county. As I read through the listings I asked myself, why is it important for me to attend any of these hearings? Much to my surprise, as I researched about public hearings I realized they are extremely important to me as a citizen to be informed and to give any input I might have over the issues. In trying to understand how the hearings have originated, I used the internet.
Seems “town hall"-type meetings have occurred back to the 1600s in New England. One description had them as the “purest form of democracy that ensures that all policy decisions are in the public interest, since no intermediates are placed between the voters and the public decision.” Seems like nowadays we have many intermediates!
In England, a John Forester was effective in influencing the British Government during the 18th century. In 1845, the “General Enclosure Act” sent bills to Parliament expressing citizens' concerns. Most concerns were about land usage and private property. I then went to a website called “Community Tool Box.” Very interesting site. I plan to spend more time reading this site, but it basically tells you information on how to write letters to election officials, to the editor of the paper, how to start a petition drive, organize a boycott, and how to speak on an issue at a public hearing. How to be prepared, and what rules need to be followed for public hearings.
Recently, on August 23, the City of Montpelier had a public hearing on the proposed budget for coming fiscal year. The information on the budget had been published two times in the paper. They also published that another meeting this week will deal with grant funds and money for additional expenses.
There are many hearings published in the News-Examiner’s Aug. 23 Legal Notice section. For the citizens in Paris, a public hearing will be held this week to discuss the budget, water fee changes and a possible new location for City Hall. Many other public hearings are listed. The point is: are you going to any? There must be one that stirs your interest. These budgets reflect how your tax dollars are spent and what departments get what. Kind of good to know where your money goes and to what service.
Participation is the key. One can make a difference. You can challenge decisions made by the government or local officials. It is okay to ask why is something being done this way and not another.
Public hearings should be working for you to understand why certain decisions are made. I realize sometimes you think, "why bother?"...and I have had this thought too. Yet if we all sit back and do nothing our world as we know it will be gone for our children and grandchildren. Look what has happened in our schools once we took prayer and God out of our public education. Moral values and respect have almost been eliminated. So start with getting involved at your local level. I have said it before, stand up for what you believe, never back down, and pray for our country. God Bless America and “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
