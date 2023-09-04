j

I noticed in our recent paper the listings for a lot of Public Hearings in our city and county. As I read through the listings I asked myself, why is it important for me to attend any of these hearings? Much to my surprise, as I researched about public hearings I realized they are extremely important to me as a citizen to be informed and to give any input I might have over the issues. In trying to understand how the hearings have originated, I used the internet.

Seems “town hall"-type meetings have occurred back to the 1600s in New England. One description had them as the “purest form of democracy that ensures that all policy decisions are in the public interest, since no intermediates are placed between the voters and the public decision.” Seems like nowadays we have many intermediates!


