One of the more controversial things in our country right now is the discussion over the purpose of government. Not that anyone is actually specifically saying that the purpose of government is this or that the purpose of government is that, but more that they allude to the purpose of government in what they think the government should do for the people. The best example of what I mean here would be the Democratic Primary debates that have been occurring for the past little while. Issues have been brought up covering topics like universal healthcare, free college, having the government pay off student debt, and other similar issues. I want to let you know what I believe the purpose of government is, namely do for the people what they can’t do for themselves, and do for the people what they shouldn’t do for themselves.
Imagine trying to get to Logan or Pocatello in your car and there were no roads. This is what I mean by things that people can’t do for themselves. I don’t have the capability to build a road for myself to get to Broulims, let alone to get as far as Logan or Poci; at least not a road that my minivan could drive on. Then there is the problem of who would own the land I was building the road on, I surely can’t afford it. Yes, I know someone could build a road and I could pay them to drive on it like a toll road, but if every road was privately built and a toll road, I would be broke in a week as I paid every property owner the cost of maintaining and building that road.
Another example would be welfare. There are some people that need it, they can’t take care of themselves, and like it or not, society doesn’t help all of them. I was talking to a good friend of mine the other night and there was a point in his life where nobody would give him a job because of his history. I’m not saying he was on welfare, but there are people in similar situations for various reasons where they can’t get a job, don’t have family or community support, and need help. I understand these reasons, my mom was a single mom for several years with 7 kids. She worked at Walmart at night, rented a home from my uncle (probably at a discount but he still had to pay bills too), and we were on welfare both through our church and from the government.
Now imagine that someone killed your dog, or even worse, your child. We in our grief, shouldn’t be the ones carrying out justice. In our grief I can easily imagine making a snap judgement and killing the person I thought had killed my child. This is what people shouldn’t do for themselves, hence, the court system. It is better that a process is in place to dispassionately look at the facts, make a judgement, and punish the person if found guilty. I shouldn’t take judgement into my own hands, I am a biased judge who is emotionally attached to a specific verdict that I want to see.
In each of these instances, “We the People” have given to our government through the Constitution the ability to do things that we both can’t do and shouldn’t do. At the end of the day, the government is a tool to do things for us, much like a gun is a tool. Neither of these things is inherently evil, but in the hands of evil people can be used for evil. This is why I often get frustrated when people talk about the evil government, or blame the government for a perceived problem. Government didn’t do it, the people in government did.
I also see how society has changed over time and how the values of society have changed. These changes have made much of society immoral and uncaring allowing for more evil people to gain access to these tools and push on us a greater evil. The root of our problems that we have in the world is not government, it is the immorality of society, the election of immoral people, and then the subsequent misuse of tools for evil purposes. Talking of morality is another problem entirely because morality is what you believe a person should or should not do outside of the laws telling them what they should or should not do, and each person has their own beliefs about what is moral and what is not. It is the societal group think shift in this definition of morality that has created our problem, but to identify the specific point society left morality behind is something that I don’t think I can identify with certainty.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.