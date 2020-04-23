Today Governor Little gave an update on the future of opening up Idaho. He also reiterated how important it is that we continue to practice social distancing while we slowly open Idaho back up. I completely agree. I also believe it is especially important for us here in Bear Lake because we have not had any cases yet. If we were to just open everything up right away, then the virus would rush through our entire population all at once. We want to make sure that we do this the right way to protect lives.
Over the past couple of weeks my open support for the governor’s orders and my insistence that we continue to social distance has been met by a few very vocal people that I must not be a real conservative and that I don’t represent Republicans. I would have to say that I disagree. For a few years now there has been a movement of hardline politics; I believe it started with the Tea Party movement in 2009. Their philosophy has been one of no compromise and the hardline stance against anyone who does.
This of course has led to polarizing politics and several standstills in government operation. I don’t agree with this type of political polarization, and I believe that the vast majority of people, specifically the Republicans in Idaho, also don’t agree with this type of politics. They just aren’t screaming about it at the top of their lungs. If anything, they are less inclined to say anything because they fear being the next person to be attacked.
With this in mind not only am I worried about a 2nd flare up in the virus, especially here in Bear Lake where we haven’t been hit yet. I am also worried about the possible overreach of the government. I don’t think that Idaho overdid it though, some other governors and local government officials have, like the mandatory text and report on the Utah border, or the citation of a woman having a yard sale in northern Idaho (not the governor's call, but local government of that area).
What I do take exception with is the antics of special interest groups trying to manipulate the situation. In Meridian, a woman organized a protest of the quarantine by having several people with their kids at a local park. Now being at the park is fine, the play equipment has been closed so that if a kid has the virus they don’t spread it on the equipment where it can survive for up to 72 hours and spread to other kids. There are several recordings of the incident, including some that have been deleted by those who realized it showed them in the wrong.
The lady was asked several times to leave, nicely. The lady refused, turned around, put her hands behind her back, and said arrest me. So they did. Then after bail was posted she grandstanded about oppressive tyrannical government in front of the city hall in tears that she would be arrested. 1) she literally asked to be, and 2) she is a political activist who has done similar things before relating to vaccinations. Then she and others (including Ammon Bundy) went to the officers home and served him notice that he was wrong. That is highly inappropriate.
She is associated with several of these special interest groups, several of which have back tracked on their prior statements and are trying to lower their connections with her, but it is disgusting. These groups are those who don’t represent the real conservatives of Idaho, the real Republicans of Idaho. They use fear to get you to support them, fear of government, of big brother, of someone trying to take your guns. Fears that are unfounded here in Idaho. We have one of the most conservative governments in the nation, if not the most conservative, we are people who do not live in fear. Don’t fall for these fear mongers’ tactics.
So, I am not worried about just two things. I am worried about another flare up, I am worried about overreach (nationally not locally), and I am worried about the economic struggles we have been facing. Idaho is now on the path to opening, but let’s be smart about it. Slowly in stages, like our governor has asked us to. Oh yeah, he also said that he isn’t going to enforce it, but asks us to govern ourselves, I would have to say that is good government.
PHASE 1: MAY 1-15
Daycares
Youth camps
Churches
PHASE 2: MAY 16-29
Restaurant dining rooms if plans have been approved by local health districts
Indoor gyms
Hair salons
Public gatherings of less than 10 people
PHASE 3: MAY 30-JUNE 12
Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interaction with social distancing
Gatherings between 10-50 people are appropriate
Discontinue 14-day self-quarantine for visitors to Idaho
Non-essential travel can resume
PHASE 4: JUNE 13-26
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and sports stadiums can reopen with limited physical distancing protocol
Gatherings of more than 50 people are appropriate
All employers can resume unrestricted staffing of workplaces but continue to practice social distancing
Visits to senior living facilities can resume
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.