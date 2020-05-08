Before the COVID-19 crisis, Rainy Day Foods in Montpelier (which is part of Walton Feed) was down to a skeleton crew. Now they have 12+ people working for them trying to keep up with over 300 orders a day. They are doing fantastic, they are really busy, and taking it day by day.
When the initial COVID-19 panic started and everyone was buying toilet paper from the stores, a panic started at Rainy Day Foods as well. People were rushing in to buy milk, pinto beans, and rice, among other things. Unfortunately, people would just walk in and expect to buy as much as 900 pounds of product at a time when Rainy Day was already scheduled out to mid-June for local pickups and trying to meet orders from their regular customers. They finally had to limit walk-ins to three to four per day because it was just unfair to those who regularly order from them.
They have had some issues getting products in and are currently about eight weeks behind, but for the most part Rainy Day has been able to meet the orders they have taken. Customers have been very patient. Those who haven’t been patient have canceled their orders. However, they have found they can’t get the products they want anywhere else, so they end up re-ordering from Rainy Day Foods.
Rainy Day has a variety of products; in fact, they probably have way more than people really know. If one goes to rainydayfoods.com, there is a complete list of what they carry and what can be ordered. They usually run a number of specials, but they are not doing that at this time because they are trying so hard to keep up with the orders from local people as well as those from around other parts of Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah.
A quote from one of the employees at Rainy Day Foods is appropriate and is what they are all about: “It’s not when the crisis happens or during it, you should be prepared for when it happens.”