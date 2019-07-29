Randall Darrell Keetch beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather died peacefully at his daughter’s home in West Jordan, Utah July 24th 2019. Randy was born August 21, 1942, in Montpelier, Idaho to Darrel “Q” Keetch and Rhode Fern Sparks. He grew up in the Bear Lake valley working with his family on their cattle ranch.
He served an LDS mission in the Eastern Atlantic States including places like Maryland, Virginia, and Philadelphia. Upon his return home he attended ISU for a year before transferring down to Salt Lake City and spending an additional year at a trade school.
Randy met and married Dianne Rigby of Wardboro, Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on August 12, 1965. They were married 54 years before his passing. Randy and Dianne had five children: Troy (Wendy) of Stansbury Park, Utah, Terina Webb of Fairview, Utah, Kendall (Natasha), Jeana, Davin of West Jordan, Utah. In addition, they helped raise their oldest granddaughter Tesia (Mike) Vandenberghe as one of their own. Together they have 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, with one due to arrive in September. Randy has two living siblings Richard (Jan) of Montpelier, Idaho and Michelle (Rick) Tufts of Logan.
Randy is preceded in death by both his loving parents, one younger brother: Kevin, son-in-law Thomas Webb and two grandchildren: Matthew and Cassidy Keetch.
Randy and Dianne raised their family in the Salt Lake Valley where Randy worked for Chevron refinery in North Salt Lake for 35 years. The family returned to live in Wardboro where Randy and Dianne retired. The last three years of Randy’s life were spent in Fairview, Utah, where he lived with his oldest daughter and son-in-law until his sickness. He was a kind, generous soul that meant everything to his family and they would like the world to know that this world is a smaller place without his smile.
Viewing for Randy will be held July 30th the day of the funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Followed by the service at 1p.m. in the Dingle ward house at 4197 Dingle Road, Dingle, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Wardboro Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. The family would like to thank Superior Home Care and Hospice and the Dingle ward for their help and support to the family at such a difficult time for us.