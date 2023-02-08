a

Tyson Boehme examines the aftermath of the fire in the Raymond home.

 Charlie Wagner

Lee Raymond woke up in the early hours Feb. 1, thinking he should check on status of the space heater he’d put in the crawl space beneath his Montpelier home. As it happened, the heater had already triggered a fire and Mr. Raymond found himself waking up to thick smoke in his bedroom.

Home alone that night, Mr. Raymond first went outdoors, and then darted back in to retrieve his phone and call the fire department. He then attempted to go in once more and save a picture of his mother, but found the smoke impenetrable at that point.


