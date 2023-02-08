Lee Raymond woke up in the early hours Feb. 1, thinking he should check on status of the space heater he’d put in the crawl space beneath his Montpelier home. As it happened, the heater had already triggered a fire and Mr. Raymond found himself waking up to thick smoke in his bedroom.
Home alone that night, Mr. Raymond first went outdoors, and then darted back in to retrieve his phone and call the fire department. He then attempted to go in once more and save a picture of his mother, but found the smoke impenetrable at that point.
“The only things saved were my shirt, my phone, and my raccoon,” said Mr. Raymond.
The raccoon was spotted by county firefighters while searching for hotspots in the attic.
“What the heck is that thing?” asked firefighter Scott Nussbaum, while poking his head through the ceiling.
“That’s Ricky the Raccoon,” explained Mr. Raymond later. “I did battle with him. When we were living out in Nounan, he was stealing out of my grain barrel. I put the trap out, and got kind of attached to him, so I got him stuffed.”
Mr. Raymond’s wife was visiting family out of town, and on her way home as the smoke cleared the following day.
The structure will likely be a total loss, including a new addition that firefighters Devin Boehme and Tyson Boehme were due to sheetrock the same day. As it was, the brothers showed up to put out the fire instead.
In separate misadventure for Devin, a woman turned in front of him on Highway 89 the same day, totaling both vehicles and sending the woman to the hospital. Devin seemed his usual chipper self despite losing both tools and truck in two different incidents.
Mr. Raymond, for his part, wondered aloud about salvaging some of the home’s original log structure, which dates to the 1800s. He said neighbors and friends had already turned up en masse the same day, to offer support to the family.
“Everybody has been wonderful.” To the firefighters he added, “I appreciate all of you, very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.