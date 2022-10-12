This week we celebrated a federal and state holiday honoring Christopher Columbus. I decided to do some historic searching about this man, since all I remember is, “In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” I chose to go to the library and get some hard-copy books published before 1990. Why not use Google, YouTube or Alexa? Quite honestly, I wanted an earlier, and hopefully less biased, report on his life.
I found two unique books; the first was The Log of Christopher Columbus, translated by Robert H. Fuson. Apparently sailors, like modern long-haul truckers, kept a logbook of daily operations. The second book, Meet Christopher Columbus by James T. de Kay, is a biography written for children. The latter was an easier read, yet it gave some interesting highlights of the man’s life.
Christopher Columbus was born in 1451. From the available evidence, he was probably born in Genoa, a busy port on the Mediterranean Sea. As a young boy he worked with his father in making cloth, but he longed to be a sailor. In 1476, he heard of some ships leaving Genoa for England, and joined the journey. This was his first taste of the open ocean. He loved the adventure, and while his life had other facets—including marriage and children—the thing I want to stress is his voyage to the western world.
Columbus wanted to find a shorter route to China, as the overland route was a long ordeal. He knew the world was round, but envisioned a smaller circumference, and thus a shorter westward journey to the Orient.
He tried to get the King of Portugal to support his first voyage, but was denied, so he went to Spain. The Spanish monarch supported the voyage, and the Niña, Pinta, and Santa Maria set sail for the western world. I won’t give you details on this voyage, but you can read in the logbook. It is a day-by-day recording.
One thing that impressed me was that Christopher Columbus never claimed he discovered America. In fact, he thought even on subsequent journeys that he was exploring outlying lands and islands of Asia. The name “America” was applied by map-makers in reference to Amerigo Vespucci, who joined later Portuguese expeditions and wrote in letters of a “new world.”
While Columbus never found the way to China, he found lands no White man in recorded history had ever seen. He took a chance to explore an unknown world, and to risk his life and health in the process. How Vespucci got the naming rights...you will have to research that on your own.
Was Christopher Columbus perfect? None of us are. But his discoveries did shape the world we live in today. Enough of a lesson; it’s time to say: “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.” God bless.
