Idaho Drought Index – David Hoekema, IDWR Hydrologist
Idaho is in the Moderate Drought category in general, with a couple of small pockets of severe drought. If we keep getting a steady string of storms moving into the spring months, we will remain in Moderate Drought, he said.
Erin Whorton, NRCS Snow Survey
Mountain snowpack levels in Idaho have decreased in the last 30 days due to a drier January than normal. Snowpack is still mostly normal (100%) to above-normal statewide. N. Idaho is lagging a bit, but could catch up with more moisture in Feb and March.
Snowpack in the Boise, Payette and Weiser Basins ranges from 101-108% of normal.
Bear River and Portneuf in SE Idaho are 135% of normal.
Henrys Fork and the Snake are 102-105% of normal.
South-side Snake Basins and the Big and Little Wood Basins are looking great with 110-120%-plus snowpack.
Idaho needs to continue to get “normal” precipitation for those percentages to remain steady, she said. Ideally, several speakers said they would like to see the Upper Snake snowpacks advance to 120% of normal by the end of the winter season to boost reservoir storage and water supply.
Water year-to-date snowpack (starting from Oct. 1, 2022) is not as strong as the winter snowpack maps because of a dry and hot October. That also affected soil moisture moving into November, when the snowpack started to build in Idaho. Low soil moisture readings in October could affect how much streamflow runoff we get this spring, several speakers said.
Troy Lindquist, NOAA Meteorologist in Boise
Overall, we will be transitioning from a La Nina condition in the Pacific Ocean to ENSO neutral position by spring … meaning ocean temperatures will be about average and then we’ll be transitioning to an El Nino condition by next summer and fall.
Moisture content at airport stations around Idaho:
· Boise – 5.91” about average or slightly above avg.
· McCall – 11.16” about average
· Twin Falls – 2.95” below average
· Idaho Falls – 3.57” about average
· Lewiston – 5.11” average
Overall, we have about 18-30” of snow-water equivalent (SWE) in Idaho mountain snowpack. The snow acts as a reservoir holding that moisture until it melts in the spring.
Statewide, our winter temperatures have been trending cooler-than-average. That’s good for snow-retention.
Current forecast: Dry weather until Saturday.
Next chance of storms starts on Sunday and continues into next week.
Short-term forecast 6-10 days out is calling for wetter than normal and cooler than normal weather. All speakers were pleased to hear that.
NOAA 8-14 day forecast also is calling for cooler and wetter than normal weather.
Geoffrey Walters, NOAA Northwest Forecast Center
Walters presented a streamflow forecast for the basins mentioned in the slide above for April-September. Early streamflow predictions based on current snowpack and projected weather to come.
The forecasts are tracking below snowpack numbers because of drier soil moisture, he said.
We are going to need snowpack exceeding 100% to make up for the soil moisture deficit, he said.
Jeremy Dalling, BOR Upper Snake office
Overall reservoir storage contents across Southern Idaho are shown above.
Low reservoir storage is a significant concern right now, Dalling said.
The Upper Snake will need 120% of normal or higher snowpack to fill the reservoir system. Right now, it is looking like a water year where not all water rights can be filled and rationing will occur, he said. If we get a really wet, cool spring, that could change that scenario.
Water users who rely on storage from Minidoka, American Falls or Little Wood are more likely to get a full water supply, he said.
Due to a drier January, streamflow forecasts have declined in February compared to January.
Ryan Hedrick, BOR in Middle Snake office
He shared streamflow forecasts for streams in the Boise, Payette and Owyhee Basins.
Right now the Boise Reservoir system is forecasted to fill with 1.5 million acre-feet of runoff projected on the Boise River. The Boise Reservoir system has a capacity of 1 million acre-feet. The forecast assumes normal precipitation between now and July 1. Boise River Reservoir storage is higher than normal right now because Anderson Ranch is 74% full, and Arrowrock is 66% full.
See Boise-Payette teacup diagram on the BOR web site for details.
Flood control release flows may or may not occur on the Boise River this year, he said.
Payette River Reservoir system also is close to average levels at this time of year. 60% of capacity, 93% of average. The Payette system is projected to provide 1.6 million acre-feet of runoff if we receive normal precip between now and July 1.
The Owyhee River Reservoir system is filling to 40 percent of average as of right now. Snowpack looks good in the Owyhee right now. Needs to continue, officials said.
