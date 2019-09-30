(Boise) – Hunting season is well underway in Idaho. As you plan any future hunting trips, please keep these things in mind:
1. Fire season isn’t over yet, and people cause most fires.
Although temperatures are dropping, we are still in fire season and will be through the end of October. Fires will continue to burn until we experience a “season-ending weather event,” meaning enough rain or snow for fire managers to call the fire season over.
Most wildfires today are not naturally occurring. People — not lightning — were responsible for more than half the fires this year, accounting for 98% of the acres burned on lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands.
If campfires are allowed where you plan to hunt, make sure your campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it so you do not unintentionally start a wildfire. View other campfire safety tips here.
2. Endowment lands are available for you to enjoy, so please respect them.
Timber sales and leases on state endowment trust lands and income from financial investments produced more than $78 million in payments to Idaho public schools and other State of Idaho institutions this year. Revenue-generating management activities take place largely without interference from hunters and recreationists.
More than 96 percent of endowment lands are accessible for recreation by foot, watercraft, or vehicle. You can view accessible endowment lands on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Hunt Planner Map Center here.
Help us maintain these lands’ potential and your riding privilege by keeping Off-Highway Vehicles on established roads and trails.
3. Free camping is allowed on endowment lands, but only for up to 14 days.
Free camping is allowed on endowment lands for no more than 14 consecutive days. If you plan to camp on endowment lands longer than 14 consecutive days, please contact an IDL area office to find out if a permit can be obtained.