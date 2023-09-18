Support Local Journalism

Several years ago I was in Brazil visiting a local church and I heard a pastor give a sermon titled, “Renew or Rust.” Back then it had more of a spiritual understanding, but as I get older it now takes on a more physical dimension. Some days I feel like I am rusting inside as I age, and yet I know I need to renew my mind daily. Rusty thinking is like: “We have always done it this way, why change?" Another thought is: “I can’t challenge the government or ask elected officials about polices they are endorsing.” A renewed thought might be: Why not? Why not get involved? So guess what...since I have been saying "get involved," I decided to take the plunge.

Last week I went to the Paris city council meeting. Now while I don’t live in Paris, I have friends that do, so I went just to check out the meeting. Needless to say it was interesting. I first noted that they did have a prayer to start the meeting but did not say the pledge of allegiance to the flag. The meeting centered around the change in water and sewage cost, and a possible newer city hall. One interesting note is a modular home has been donated to the city to use as a city hall. Questions include necessary upgrades and the cost to do so; the ground it is sitting on not being not yet owned by the city; and why excavation on the ground has already begun. Citizens also asked: did the city get a building permit, has it already decided to use this building, and what happens to the “old historic” city hall? They had many questions, so there is more to come. Keep an eye of this one!


