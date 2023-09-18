Several years ago I was in Brazil visiting a local church and I heard a pastor give a sermon titled, “Renew or Rust.” Back then it had more of a spiritual understanding, but as I get older it now takes on a more physical dimension. Some days I feel like I am rusting inside as I age, and yet I know I need to renew my mind daily. Rusty thinking is like: “We have always done it this way, why change?" Another thought is: “I can’t challenge the government or ask elected officials about polices they are endorsing.” A renewed thought might be: Why not? Why not get involved? So guess what...since I have been saying "get involved," I decided to take the plunge.
Last week I went to the Paris city council meeting. Now while I don’t live in Paris, I have friends that do, so I went just to check out the meeting. Needless to say it was interesting. I first noted that they did have a prayer to start the meeting but did not say the pledge of allegiance to the flag. The meeting centered around the change in water and sewage cost, and a possible newer city hall. One interesting note is a modular home has been donated to the city to use as a city hall. Questions include necessary upgrades and the cost to do so; the ground it is sitting on not being not yet owned by the city; and why excavation on the ground has already begun. Citizens also asked: did the city get a building permit, has it already decided to use this building, and what happens to the “old historic” city hall? They had many questions, so there is more to come. Keep an eye of this one!
For me, I decided to give Bear Lake School District #33 the zone 3 School Trustee position a try so I filed for that position and met the September 8th deadline. In trying to secure signatures of valid citizens in that zone, I was surprised to find several folks didn't know if they were registered, had chosen not to vote on issues, or said it made no difference when they voted.
Rusty thinking! Voting is a privilege and it is time to get involved, and that means get registered. Do it! I have had years of experience as a registered nurse learning about people and how they react to various situations. I have taught students in nursing at various levels of education. While I don’t have children in this educational system in Bear Lake, I do have knowledge of educational systems, including managing budgets, and forms of policy making. More to come on that topic later.
September 11, 2001: what a day to remember, seems it should be a national holiday? But onto September 11, 2023: I attended the Bear Lake County Commissioners meeting. Again the meeting began with a prayer and pledge to the flag. They had a full agenda and I do plan to attend more in the future. County activity does affect us all, no matter what city we live in. Their concepts on planning and policy-making are critical to how our future growth and development are handled.
With that I am pleased to say several other people are getting involved. In Montpelier, TJ Chaffin from TJ Appliances is running for city council. In Paris, Richard Spencer is running for city council, and so is Kyle Sullivan. Check these folks out and learn about their credentials and their vision for Bear Lake. No we don’t want to be another Garden City, but slow change and improving our valley is a worthy goal. So with that, God Bless America and “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
