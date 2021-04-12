Representative Chad Christensen

It has been a short week in the legislature, but a decent amount of bills got addressed. I would rather see fewer bills every legislative session, unless they are repealing laws or restoring the protections of freedom. We do not need more laws that regulate and restrict.
House Bill 249 passed the House this year. “This bill gives parents of public-school students the right to choose whether their child will be enrolled in a sex education course. The bill also gives parents the right to review the content of the instruction and any materials that would be provided to students in the course. Parents who choose not to allow their child to receive sex education in a public school must be provided with an alternative education option. House Bill 249 therefore curtails the government’s power to force children to take courses on human sexuality by strengthening parental choice” – Idaho Freedom Foundation. The Senate killed this good piece of legislation brought by Representative Ehardt.
Along this same concept, House Bill 329 passed the House. This requires that kids must receive permission to join clubs. We are seeing more and more social justice clubs, thus making this more important than ever. Let’s see what the Senate does. Will they kill this one, as well?
Senate Bill 1179 was killed on the House floor. This was positive. This was the bloated higher education budget. They wanted 20% more in funding. Hmmm, I don’t think so. There were some great floor speeches about our colleges, particularly BSU, and their social justice agendas. We don’t need to be paying for our children to learn white privilege propaganda. Some legislators shared the experiences of students at BSU. I was flabbergasted at the garbage I heard. BSU needs to be shut down and rebuilt. President Tromp needs to be terminated. She can go back to the University of California at Santa Cruz. Students are shamed and ostracized for having any kind of conservative viewpoint. They are shamed by instructors. If they don’t accept extreme liberal propaganda fed to them by instructors; again, they are shamed and ostracized. I hope you keep your children clear of BSU, until or if this garbage comes to an end. It is sad that I have to say this about a higher education institution in our great state.
Senate Bill 1136 passed the House; therefore, it will now go to the Governor. It is a good bill. Let’s see if he vetoes this bill, then we will have to pursue an override. This bill reduces the Governor’s Martial Law powers in code. This is the official statement of purpose: “This legislation clarifies and limits the powers of the governor during episodes of extreme emergency. It provides limitations on the amount of time a governor may maintain a declaration of extreme peril without concurrence by the legislature, protects Idaho workers as essential, reaffirms the legislature’s authority to end emergency declarations and/or emergency regulations, prevents the suspension of the right to peaceable assemble and free exercise of religion, protects Idahoans’ right to bear arms during emergencies, and prohibits a governor from unilaterally altering or suspending Idaho Code.”
Senate Joint Memorial 103 unified the Idaho Legislature in standing against Representative Mike Simpson’s agenda to breach dams along the Columbia and Snake River systems. This is the official statement of purpose: “A Joint Memorial stating findings of the Legislature, opposing the removal or breaching of the dams on the Columbia-Snake River System and its tributaries, and recognizing certain benefits provided by the Port of Lewiston. The Idaho Legislature recognizes and supports the international competitiveness, multi-modal transportation, and economic development benefits provided by the Port of Lewiston and the Columbia-Snake River System. Idaho has sovereignty of its
water resources and benefits from the multiuse system that provides transportation of commodities, fish and wildlife habitat, recreation, hydropower, flood control, and irrigation.”
I am happy that the Idaho Legislature and even the Governor could come together on this issue. The breaching of dams would be detrimental to Idaho.
Finally, the Governor just stated, “Idaho will not stand for President Biden’s unilateral actions to erode your 2nd Amendment rights. Idaho’s congressional delegation and I are lockstep in our opposition to the president’s actions and his direction to congress to strip law-abiding Americans of their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
This was my response: “Those are good words; however, I am leery. Prove it. Why don't I know you are lockstep with me in defending these God-given rights protected by the Constitution? I'm a state legislator. You should be lockstep with me, before our congressmen. You should be lockstep with Idahoans first and foremost. These rights are not granted by the Constitution; therefore, stop saying they are constitutional rights. Your job is to protect these God-given rights by using the Constitution. The Constitution is a tool that you should be using to defend rights, not violate. You have proven to violate other constitutional protections. I certainly won't take your word regarding the 2nd Amendment. PROVE IT! If you really mean this, tell Chairman Crane and Chairwoman Lodge to move on House Bill 300 and then sign it! Talk is cheap!”
God bless,
Representative Chad Christensen