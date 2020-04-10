Idaho’s Governor Brad Little, Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, and Idaho’s 44 county clerks are concerned about the growing number of Coronavirus cases in our state. They are taking strong action to preserve the health of Idahoans. In order to protect voters, election workers, and our communities and to slow the spread of COVID-19, voters need to request a ballot and vote from home. If you want to vote in the May primary, you must request a ballot soon because there will be no in-person polling locations.
Our county clerk’s office is also wanting to make sure that you request your ballots to vote in the upcoming May primary election. The way you request your ballot is to go online to www.IdahoVotes.gov. It is a fairly easy procedure once you get online as it walks you through every detail of how to request your ballot. If you are not registered to vote yet, you can easily register at the same location online before you request your ballot. In either case, you must have your Idaho driver’s license or ID card handy at the time. Also, the address on your ID needs to match what the ballot says. If you haven’t updated it, say you have moved, then your request won’t be accepted. You can call and update your address with the Driver’s License Office and then it will go through. It takes 10 to 14 days to receive your ballot after you request it, so you need to do it in time to get it filled out and sent to your clerk’s office in time for your vote to count. It will come with a pre-stamped envelope.
The main message the clerk’s office wants to get across is that there is online access and they want you to go online and do the ballot request. However, if you do not request a ballot online, there is an alternative; there is a “paper way” to do it. If you don’t have online access, give the courthouse a call at 208-945-2212, ext 5, and they will help you. Either way, don’t worry, because starting April 22, the Secretary of State is going to mail a paper form to everyone who hasn’t already requested a ballot online. But they don’t encourage the paper form; they really want people to do it online. It saves resources and is much faster.
Locally, in the Bear Lake Valley, we have precincts that have always done their ballots by mail. Those are Geneva/Pegram, Bailey Creek, Bern, Liberty, and Ovid/Lanark. Those precincts don’t need to do anything unless they haven’t registered to vote for a while. They will automatically get their ballots as always.
Voters who would normally request voting assistance or who have accessibility concerns should contact their county clerk’s office to discuss what accommodations may be available for the May primary.
Key dates:
- Deadline to register to vote – May 19
- Deadline to request a ballot – May 19
- May primary – May 19
- Ballots counted and results released – June 2
Something to remember is that your political affiliation will impact your ballot choices for the May primary. Idaho is a closed primary system. This means voters are only allowed to vote in the primary election of their designated political party, unless a political party allows unaffiliated voters or voters registered with a different party to participate in their primary. Democrats have chosen to open up their primary to any registered voter. To put it simply, for this election, the Democratic and non-partisan ballots are available to all registered voters; the Republican ballot is only available to registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who choose to affiliate as a Republican. Please note, non-partisan ballots only contain bonds, levies, measures and non-partisan positions like Judges. They do not contain candidates from all parties. The last day voters could change their political affiliation for the May primary was on March 23, 2020. Unaffiliated voters can change their party affiliation up to May 19, 2020.
Don’t wait to request your ballot. Do it now. As soon as you receive your ballot, fill it out and mail it back to be counted. And help your friends and neighbors do the same. There is no reason you can’t call your next-door neighbor or family member and make sure they have done it or help them do it online. Also, your county clerk’s office is concerned that they help you any way they can.