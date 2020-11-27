A new, simplified campsite reservation system will debut on Thursday, December 10, 2020, ending a two-month pause on booking stays that allowed implementation of a new site selection menu.
The new system reduces the number of campsite choices (four categories instead of nine) and includes taxes as part of the overall fee, improving the system’s ease-of-use. As part of this update, fee increases also will be implemented.
Reservations are still being taken for some cabins, yurts, and other facilities. To check availability or reserve a stay, visit our reservation website (https://idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com/campinghome.page).
Reservations for 2021 stays will be accepted at 8 a.m., Mountain Standard Time, on December 10, 2020 on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made up to nine months in advance of your desired stay online and over the phone at 1-888-922-6743 (agents available seven days a week: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mountain Standard Time, and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., MST).