The Bear Lake County School Board started their January meeting by having the returning Board members sign their Code of Conduct and take their Oath of Office. The returning members are Paul Alleman, Angie Grunig, and Debbie Ketch.
The Board made nominations for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Clerk, and Treasurer. The Approved Paul Alleman for the Chairman, Debbie Keetch Vice Chairman, Anette Crane as Clerk, and Jory Probst as Treasurer.
Chairman Alleman requested Kendall Roberts to complete the January meeting. Alleman felt whoever started the meeting needed to finish it. Roberts agreed to do so.
Advertisement
The Board set the Calander for the upcoming year. Most meetings will be on the Second Tuesday in the District Office Board room. The only changes were in February, changed from the 8th to the 9th because of basketball tournaments. The November meeting will be moved to the following week on the 15th due to State Board training happening during the regular date. All meetings from October through April wilL start at 6:30 p.m. the mEetings May through September will be aT 7:00 p.m.
The Board approved Kendal Roberts and Paul Alleman being assigned to review financial records and Rich Smart to be the liaison for the Bear Lake Education Foundation.
There were no members of the public in attendance who wished to address the Board.
Story continues below video
Superintendent Brogan appreciated the maintenance crew's work after the last big snowstorms. The crew put in over 70 hours to clean the sidewalks and parking lots.
Principal Kelsy thanked Dr. Mitchell for the great job the pep band has been doing at the games.
Principal Kelsey showed a slide show of the High School students that helped with the Grade School Christmas parties. The students and teachers all seemed to enjoy the activity.
The Board approved Superintendent Brogan's contract extension through the 2024-2025 school year.
The Board also approved the emergency closures for January 5 and 6 due to snowstorms.
Other policies approved by the Board were final readings of policy 2420 Parent and Family Engagement and 24201P1 Parent and Family Engagement Guidelines and Policy 2375 Service Animals for Schools, clarifying that the animal must have proof of vaccinations.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.