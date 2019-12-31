Richard Dell Sorenson passed away December 26, 2019 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital at the age of 89. He was born February 22, 1930 in a little 2-room log house in Ovid to Richard Spencer and Marietta Johnson Sorenson. He was the third of 4 boys. He attended grade school in Ovid and graduated from Fielding High school and LDS seminary.
He was drafted in the US Army during the Korean war. He trained at Fort Bragg North Carolina and spent 20 months in Germany with the 426 Field Artillery Battalion. While in Germany he volunteered for the Battalion ski team consisting of 8 skiers. They skied in the Bavarian Alps in Germany and Austria in many different races winning the 7th Army Championship. He returned home with an honorable discharge. He was very patriotic and proud to have served his country in the army.
He began work for the Bear Lake County Road and Bridge department where he worked for 40 years. He married Lula Kearl of Laketown Utah in the Salt Lake Temple. They dated in Salt Lake where she was teaching school. They were sealed by Elder LeGrande Richards of the Council of the 12 Apostles. They are the parents of a son, Kurtis Dell Sorenson of Boise Idaho, 2 daughters Cheryl Lula Abel of Idaho Falls and Ruby Ranelle Bruce of Ovid Idaho. They also have seven beautiful grand children and three beautiful great grandchildren.
Dell farmed all his life besides his work for the county. He also had a great love and talent for working with wood in his wood shop. He went to many craft fairs through the years selling his wood products.
He loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions in the church. He was Sunday School Superintendent, Elders Quorum President, on the High Council for 8 and a half years. He was Ward Clerk in the Ovid and Liberty Wards, Stake Young Married leader with his wife and of course a home teacher all his life beginning at the age of 15. He and his wife were called on a mission as managers of the Bishops Store House in Montpelier. After that they were called as Ordinance Officiators in the Logan Temple.
Dell was preceded in death by his parents, all 3 of his brothers; Grant and his wife Nina, Don and his wife Donna Le, and Keith. He is survived by his wife Lula of 50 years, his 3 children, 7 grand children and 3 great grandchildren and 1 sister-in-law Gayle, wife of Keith.
Funeral services will be held January 4, 2020 in the Bern LDS ward Chapel beginning at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing from 9:00 to 10:45 am before the funeral.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at www.matthewsmortuaryinc.com to help with funeral expenses.