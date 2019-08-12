Richard Dimond Petersen, 86 years old passed away on August 9, 2019, while holding hands with his sweetheart JoAnna Petersen at Maple Springs in Logan, Utah.
Dick was born on February 10, 1933, in Bingham Canyon, Utah. Son of Raymond and Afton Petersen, he was the second of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jane and Afton Jeanne and by his brother Lannie. His family moved to Cokeville, Wyoming in 1947 where he worked on the family ranch. He graduated from Cokeville High School in 1951. Richard Served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in the 6th Infantry division and the Big Red One in Germany.
He married the love of his life on July 22, 1953, they were later sealed in the Logan Temple on Mar 4, 1962. Together they raised eight son's, Rick (Dori) Petersen of Palmdale, California John (Rebecca) Petersen of Orem, Utah, Michael (Gwen) Petersen of Vernal, Utah, Brent (Megan) Petersen of Wheatland, Wyoming, Mark (Erolyn) Petersen of St. George, Utah, Kent (Kathy) of Ogden, Utah, Rob (Misty) Petersen of Spanish Fork, Utah and Jeff (Velvet) Petersen of Auro, Colorado. They have 31 Grandchildren and 42 Great -Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by Shirlee (Joe) Deromedis of Alpine, Wyoming, Robert (Carol) Petersen of Cokeville, Wyoming, Pete (Gwen) Petersen of Cokeville, Wyoming, Kathy (Will) Jenkins of Alpine, Wyoming, Dot (Bill) Colwell of Colorado.
He was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richard and JoAnna served a Mission in Illinois from 1992 to 1994, after returning from his Mission he retired from the ranch where he enjoyed going on trips with his family and many cruises of which the last one was through the Panama Canal. He enjoyed many hunting trips and watching all of their son's basketball and football games, and they continued to watch many football games from their own front porch.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Cokeville LDS Ward Chapel, 753 East Main, Cokeville, Wyoming 83114. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by the Funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Cokeville Cemetery.
A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff of Maple Springs of North Logan, Utah.